On Image Matters: Listen Technologies

Thought Leader: Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager at Listen Technologies

End users can use their smartphones to enhance the experience of visual displays with powerful, clear audio delivered directly to their ears. Audio-over-Wi-Fi technology lets people use their smartphones as assistive listening receivers. In venues where audio-over-Wi-Fi assistive listening is available, visitors and guests download a free app on their smartphone, select an audio channel, and stream audio from venue screens to their smartphone. They can listen to the audio via headphones or earbuds. If they have Bluetooth-enabled devices such as speakers, hearing aids, or cochlear implants, they can stream audio from their smartphone to those devices. Background noise is filtered out so clear audio is delivered to their ears, and they can adjust the volume to their preference.

As venues look to enhance their spaces with video walls and offer guests stunning visual displays, they should consider audio-over-Wi-Fi technology to deliver exceptional listening experiences as well." —Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager at Listen Technologies

Imagine a family relaxing poolside at a hotel. There is a large video display set up across the patio featuring a movie they would like to hear. If the venue has an audio-over-Wi-Fi assistive listening system, the family could use a smartphone to stream audio from the screen to their portable Bluetooth speaker. Similarly, an end user in a sports bar where audio-over-Wi-Fi technology is available can use her smartphone to stream audio from the screen displaying a soccer match while her partner at the same table streams audio from another screen featuring tennis. In corporate spaces, employees and visitors can stream audio from a video wall on the other side of the lobby, and in education settings, students can stream audio from screens in lecture halls, labs, and student centers via their smartphones.

