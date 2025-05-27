InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Flexible, Scalable, and Mobile Workflows with Riedel

Before InfoComm 2025 welcomes attendees at the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

Today Joyce Bente, President/CEO Americas, Riedel Communications, talks flexible, scalable, and mobile workflows.

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Joyce Bente: Riedel Communications is focusing on new ways to make AV workflows more flexible, scalable, and mobile. Riedel continues to lead IP-based, decentralized signal distribution with the introduction of StageLink edge devices and ongoing innovations in our MediorNet TDM platform, trusted for its reliable video distribution performance in demanding live environments.

We're also pushing the boundaries of cloud-based remote production with the SimplyLive all-in-one platform, enabling streamlined, scalable workflows. When combined with the flexibility of our Virtual SmartPanel (VSP), Riedel offers a uniquely powerful ecosystem for modern live production. Riedel’s solutions offer professionals in media, sports, and entertainment with smarter, more adaptable tools for communication and production.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

JB: At InfoComm, expect to hear a lot about AI, but also key buzzwords like efficiency, AV over IP, 5G, all-in-one solutions, and plug-and-play technologies. The focus will also be on smart devices, networked AV, low-latency, cloud-based control, edge devices, and interoperability—all driving the future of seamless, scalable AV integration.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

JB: InfoComm consistently inspires us at Riedel by creating a space where innovation meets real-world application. It’s where we see the evolving needs of our customers up close and get energized by the cross-pollination of ideas across the AV landscape. The show pushes us to think bigger, design smarter, and continue leading the way in flexible, IP-based communication and media solutions.

SCN: What makes Riedel’s SmartPanel solutions unique in the industry?

JB: The Riedel SmartPanel transforms traditional intercoms by combining multi-application flexibility with an intuitive, app-based interface—allowing users to monitor, control, and communicate from a single, software-defined device. Its IP-native design, environmental efficiency, and seamless integration into hybrid workflows make it a future-proof solution for modern media and entertainment production.