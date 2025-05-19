Audience Engagement 2025: Vizrt

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Russell Leak, Senior Customer Success Manager at Vizrt

Nowadays, everyone is a presenter. We’ve all become used to conducting meetings remotely, learning how to best communicate using a simple mic and camera on our laptops. But because online meetings have become so universal, corporate communications has recently become more ambitious in utilizing technology to make presentations and internal communications more dynamic.

Research conducted by Vizrt on effective internal communications found that the quality of a company’s communication affects how engaged employees are, with 70 percent of those surveyed agreeing that it has an impact on their engagement. Moreover, nearly half of the employees surveyed believe that company video communications need to provide an element of entertainment, affirming a desire for interactive graphics (39 percent), virtual reality (34 percent), and 3D animations (32 percent).

These preferences clearly reflect how viewers have come to expect high-quality graphics in any visual content consumed, and this comes from the convergence of broadcast and AV. Whether they’re tuning in to a town hall hosted by their company or a live sports game of their favorite team, audiences nowadays expect a top-grade viewing experience.

The good news is that generating high-quality, dynamic, and interactive content is now more accessible than ever. With AR graphics, for instance, any type of presentation comes to life. With stats and data being displayed in any format that suits the presenter best—for instance, a bar or chart—having the presenter interact with that visual element boosts the visual quality of the presentation.

Not only that, but it also improves the understanding of the information being relayed to the audience. When covering the presenter with a full-screen PowerPoint slide, there is the chance that the viewer disengages. Think of big elections or financial data shows; using AR and big screen technology, they convey a data-driven story while maintaining connection and engagement with the audience.