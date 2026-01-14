Sports AV 2026: BrightSign

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Misty Chalk, Vice President of Sales, Americas at BrightSign

With younger audiences preferring to watch games at home, higher ed sports and esports venues face the challenge of attracting them with an immersive fan experience.

No one wants to arrive at a game and struggle to see the action in real-time. Advancements in digital display and media player technology give everyone a close-up view, regardless of where they are sitting. BrightSign’s latest Series 6 players, for instance, support quality 4K IP streaming and eye-catching visuals with no delay. Additionally, BrightSign Built-In offers flexibility to position a display anywhere with the power of BrightSign’s System-on-a-Chip (SoC) solution. This way, venues can take advantage of small spaces, incorporating displays into the stadium’s aesthetic design.

Creating a hyper-personalized journey of micro experiences for fans helps distinguish the stadium experience from at-home viewing. Displays can power interactive touchscreen games or photo booths that superimpose fans’ photos alongside their favorite players, sparking excitement and sharing across social media for broader reach. Media players with sensing technology can direct people to shorter bathroom and concession lines to minimize wait times and support a seamless experience.

From an athlete’s perspective, the latest displays and media players help create a positive pre-game and game-time experience. AI applications can detect the mood of the locker room before the game and adjust visuals accordingly. If players look serious, the display will show stats from the opponents’ previous games to help them prepare. However, if they seem nervous, the displays could update to more soothing imagery for a calm environment. Similarly, high-quality media players that can power 8K video and high-speed 3D motion graphics ensure esports players can easily watch their teammates’ progress and strategize effectively.

Higher ed stadiums are highly visual environments, making the latest display and media player technology critical to an immersive athlete and spectator experience.