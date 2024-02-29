15 Manufacturers On Supporting – You

AV Technology asked thought leaders from 15 AV/IT manufacturers to share how the company supports end users. Granted, the first line of support is with your integrator, but manufacturers often play a critical role in supporting the overall effort.

We've learned of projects where an integrator and AV/IT team have devised an outside-the-box idea and need some boots on the ground to help make everything come together. In other instances, training is needed to roll out a large deployment. And let's not forget that extended warranties help everyone's bottom line.

While you might find some of the answers similar, you will see many nuances. We hope you'll find the following insightful and helpful.

A few highlights are below and click on the company name in the sidebar to read full interviews from all 15 companies.

"We’ve taken a very deliberate approach, working hand in hand with our Pro AV community to design, develop, and enhance both our products and our outreach based on their needs and feedback." —Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics

"In addition to providing top-notch hardware, we go the extra mile by offering valuable software, APIs/SDKs, and customization tools—all free of charge." —Rob Moodey, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Matrox Video

"Panasonic engineers assist and support the installation team while simultaneously training event staff on how to use the technologies. This closes the skills gap for in-house audiovisual teams for seamless future operations." —Thomas Carroll, Group Manager, PIVS Service at Panasonic Connect North America

"Sometimes, there are circumstances that prevent us from speaking directly to the end user. In those cases, we take extra care to make sure that the dealer or integrator working directly with the end user has a complete understanding of what Atlona’s technology will bring to their facilities." —Paul Beals, Sales Engineer, Northeast at Atlona