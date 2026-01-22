Sports AV 2026: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Carrie Kaumans, Channel Marketing Director at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies

Technology continues to transform the live experience in higher education sports and esports venues. Modern facilities integrate networked systems, dynamic video displays, and audio to create environments that captivate both athletes and spectators. Technologies such as Bluetooth LE Audio and Audio over Wi-Fi provide flexible pathways for personal listening, allowing fans, coaches, and participants to access clear, real-time audio directly to their smartphone, earbuds, or hearing aids.

Venues that seek to implement technologies to enhance accessibility for all patrons, regardless of their hearing ability or device preference, ensure that everyone shares the same great experience.

Flexible network control, multi-channel distribution, and integrated assistive listening capabilities help meet accessibility and compliance standards while enhancing audience engagement. These technologies make university stadiums, arenas, and esports labs more connected, adaptable, and ready for the future.