Sports AV 2026: Crestron Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: John Hulen, Director of Vertical Marketing at Crestron Electronics

In higher ed sporting venues and esports, one of the most important factors for an immersive and engaging experience is flawless technology integration. When a fan or athlete looks at the game on the field or the court, then looks at the displays nearby or within the line of sight, all must be in sync. And when more than one display is adjacent to others, they all need to be in sync as well.

With the recent AV-over-IP technology advances Crestron has made, stadiums, basketball courts, esports arenas, and other sporting venues have become excellent application examples for seamless video, audio, and control solutions.

One such terrific example is at Liberty University, where the football team is popular with students, faculty, and community members. When they needed a cutting-edge way to build enthusiasm at these events, Crestron DM NVX AV-over-IP technology was the perfect solution. The venue becomes crowded quickly during games, but spectators can always see the action on the large screen without missing a beat.

To keep everyone engaged in large arenas or stadiums, it requires a networked AV solution which utilizes multicast capabilities.

Taking technology integration to the next level, the Liberty University basketball arena uses Crestron solutions integrated with intelligent lighting controls, court projections, and audio playout systems. With young student workers helping to manage the technology at events, the user experience needs to be as seamless as possible. Therefore, Liberty designed its own control interface on the Crestron touch screens to make it simple to find specific buttons, even under the pressure of a live game.

When choosing the best audio, video, and control technology for a higher ed sporting venue, I recommend reading or watching one of Crestron’s case studies. This will help you better understand how the top educational institutions offer engaging experiences to their athletes and students.