Sports AV 2026: WyreStorm Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Ken Vanier, Vice President Sales and Operations, Americas at WyreStorm Technologies

In higher education, sports and esports have become powerful drivers of community, pride, and engagement, and technology now sits at the center of that experience. From the moment a match begins, the quality of sound, video, and interactivity shapes how students, athletes, and fans connect. It’s not just about what’s shown on the screen, but how reliably and seamlessly it all comes together to create an atmosphere that feels dynamic, connected, and alive.

Modern athletic facilities and esports arenas depend on audiovisual systems that deliver clarity, synchronization, and flexibility. Large-scale displays, distributed audio, and rock-solid IP-based connectivity help institutions manage live events more efficiently while giving audiences the best possible experience, whether they’re courtside or watching from another room on campus.

For esports in particular, which have become hugely popular with the younger generation, performance and responsiveness are critical. Systems must handle real-time visuals, USB and KVM control, and seamless integration between multiple sources without lag or complexity. That’s where advanced AV-over-IP infrastructures have become essential, offering high-quality video, stable connectivity, and easier scalability for both live play and broadcast environments.

Beyond performance, sustainability and management have become key priorities for universities. With tools like WyreStorm’s SYGMA Cloud, IT teams can monitor and manage AV systems remotely, reducing downtime, eliminating physical travel, and simplifying maintenance. It allows schools to focus on enhancing the student and spectator experience rather than troubleshooting systems mid-event.

At its core, the role of AV in higher education sports and esports is about connection. When technology works as it should, seamlessly and reliably, it helps to build stronger communities, motivate students, and enhance the impact of every event.