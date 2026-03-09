Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Lainie Mataras

Lainie Mataras, General Manager, Consultant, Architect, Design Group at Planar

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? What is your role at your organization? I have proudly been in the AV Industry for 35 years.

In the early 1990s, I was folding baby clothes in retail. Driven by the weight of student loans to find something more, I had no idea that answering a newspaper ad in our local county paper, The Bergen Record, would change the trajectory of literally my entire life.

The posting was for an administrative assistant and customer service position at Crestron Electronics. I interviewed with Randy Klein and toured the Crestron factory—my first time ever setting foot in a manufacturing environment. Everything felt foreign, intimidating, and completely outside my comfort zone. When Randy called me back the next day, asking me to meet George Feldstein for a second interview, I had no idea I was sitting across from AV industry legends. I just knew I was nervous.

I became one of the first voices in customer service for Crestron Electronics at a time when "customer service" meant so much more than answering phones. We were the technical support team. We were the programming team. We wore so many hats and worked long hours in very close quarters.

I kept thinking I would return to retail, and that this was just a "pause" in that career dream. The people I worked with, Fred Bargetzi, Rosanne Lang, and Ray Coneys, made it feel less like work and more like AV Day Camp with great friends, at a similar age. The technology was fascinating and evolving so quickly, and the combination of the two kept me there. Then I met Randy Klein's wife, Marla Suttenberg, and everything started to fall into place quickly.

Marla owned Sapphire Marketing, a tremendously successful East Coast rep firm, and she became my mentor in every sense of the word. She demonstrated how to build relationships, how to advocate for products we represented, and how to navigate an industry, at the time, where very few women had visible roles.

At Sapphire, I had the privilege of representing some incredible products, but one really stood out: Planar. I was really excited about the creativity of the displays, the visual impact, and the possibilities that the displays opened up to the customer base I had been calling on for most of my career, consultants and architects. When the opportunity came to try something new, I took the leap. I was hired as Planar's first Consultant Business Development Manager. Six years later, I am now managing a team of Consultant Business Development managers and Sr. Sales Engineers. Together, we are responsible for the national support of consultants and architects for Planar.

What do you most like about your role in the industry? I've had the luxury of growing up in this industry- watching technology evolve, products transform, and being in the middle of major shifts that have redefined what's possible in AV. This journey has given me something invaluable: a continually growing network built over decades of genuine relationships and shared experiences. That network has opened doors I never expected. Most recently, I've had the honor of serving on the Leadership Search Committee for AVIXA, where we identify the next generation of Board Members who will shape the trajectory of our industry. It is truly humbling to play a role in ensuring the voices guiding AVIXA forward represent the best of what we can be as an Industry. But what also truly keeps me energized is the consistency of my career focus. I've stayed calling on the same community- consultants and architects- for years. That continuity has allowed me to deeply understand what makes their world easier, what challenges they face when designing products like Planar into their RFP packages, and drives me to continually refine our processes and procedures to serve them better. This community of consultants has become a part of my work story and career.

Do you have advice for young women starting in our industry? Talk to people, don't just attend networking events, but truly take the time to understand where you might fit in this SMALL BIG Community of AV. Ask questions. What makes you excited to wake up in the am—figure that out. Ask people what they love about their careers in AV, and really listen to their answers. Ask them what they would have done differently. The answers may unlock your next opportunity, reveal your strengths, and help you really understand what you're passionate about.

Be present in your life- not just your career. Show up for your family. Prioritize self-care. It's not selfish. It's not going to set your career back- it's the behavior that will keep your momentum sustainable. You must find balance. The industry will always demand more, but you need to define your balance. I've learned the hard way that the most effective leaders are not the ones wearing the Burnout badge, but the ones who fully show up because they have taken care of themselves first.

And finally, give back continually—whether it's to the industry that's given you opportunities or the community you live in. Mentor someone who is starting. Volunteer your expertise. Share your knowledge. Every day should be an opportunity to enrich your own life and the life of someone around you.

And always know, not every day will be sunshine and roses, but know that this industry has room for you—your perspective matters. Your voice matters. So lean in, authentically show up, and just grow. All the pieces will fall into place.

What would you like to share on a personal side? Outside of AV, I'm a wife and the proud mother of identical twin boys who are currently attending The University of South Carolina—Go Gamecocks!! I am also the "mom" of two rescue fur babies at home, Derby and Pongo.

Throughout my life, I have tried to live by a simple principle: make a difference where you can, so someone else's day doesn't feel quite so dark.

A few years ago, I started a community Facebook group that began as a simple free-cycle initiative, neighbors helping neighbors pass along items they no longer need. But it evolved into something so much more. Today, that group has grown to over 7,000 members, and it's a lifeline for people in the community facing food insecurity, housing challenges, job loss, and other hardships.

Watching the community rally around someone in need brings me joy that's hard to put into words. It's giving without expectations. It's about showing up for people, and these small acts of empathy and kindness can change someone's entire trajectory. It's a really magical feeling.

