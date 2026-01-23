Sports AV 2026: HDBaseT Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President at the HDBaseT Alliance

Higher ed sports and esports unfold at a lightning pace that demands high-speed, real-time ProAV performance with no room for distractions. Athletes need immediate responses from their gameplaying equipment to stay focused and competitive, while spectators inside and remote audiences viewing a streaming broadcast both require the same instantaneous content delivery to feel a deep level of immersion. While all involved have their own individual rooting interests, each shares the same opponent: latency that disrupts the experience and reduces the impact of critical moments.

Therefore, a reliable, zero-latency connectivity infrastructure is essential for providing seamless KVM control to players that prevents disadvantages caused by delays. Uncompressed 4K video and synchronized audio are a must for allowing in-person spectators to react with the action, amplifying the energy at the precise moment when big plays happen. For remote viewers, delivering the same high-quality feed at the same time ensures they feel equally involved, no matter where they may be tuning in from.

Cameras must capture angles in perfect sync, with audio and lighting controls integrated to support the environment without interference. Solutions like HDBaseT 3.0’s 5PLAY enable this by transmitting fully uncompressed, zero-latency 4K@60Hz 4:4:4, USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, power, and control over a single cable, which results in clean, streamlined installations without distracting cable clutter.

In higher education sports facilities and esports arenas, these technologies, tied together over a high-performance connectivity infrastructure, create a cohesive experience where every element operates in real-time. Institutions adopting such systems improve engagement and build stronger, more immersive live competitions.