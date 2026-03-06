Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Meg Golz

Meg Golz, MarComm Manager, Business Solutions at Yamaha

How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I’ve been a part of the AV/IT industry for about 15 years.

During my senior year of high school, I started my own DJ business and began teaching myself how to run sound for my gigs. Being a DJ blended my love of music and performance and opened a new opportunity to explore the technical side of audio.

It was shortly after I began my DJ business that I learned about audio engineering as a career. I enrolled at Madison Media Institute in Madison, Wisconsin, and earned my associate’s degree in audio engineering.

While I was in school, I immersed myself in the music scene – attending tons of live music shows and sitting in on a lot of engineering sessions, working to better understand how this industry functions and how I could be a part of it long-term.

As I continued my education, I realized how broad the pro audio business could be, so I went on to earn my bachelor’s degree in marketing for entertainment and media business.

That combination of technical and marketing experience helped me land my first marketing role at a pro AVL dealer, which really kick-started my career in the AV industry.

Tell us about your music and technical background, and how you got into this as a young woman. What inspired you? Music has always been a central part of my life. I grew up in a very musical family and have played instruments for as long as I can remember - starting with piano in 2nd grade, then cello in middle school, singing in choir, and playing drums in drumline during high school. I also taught myself guitar and the art of the synth in college, while learning audio engineering.

While I was attending school in Madison, I also started my indie rock band, Seasaw, with my best friend Eve. We’ve been making music together for about 15 years. Through Seasaw, I’ve had the opportunity to release four studio albums and tour across the country - from New York to Nebraska, even Texas for South by Southwest.

It’s been especially rewarding to apply both sides of my education to the band. My audio engineering background helps with the technical aspects of recording and performing, while my media business degree helps with all the marketing that’s required as a DIY band.

As for what inspires me: I’ve always been really inspired by women in music who blend creativity with technical vision.

One of my biggest inspirations is Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. She has always stood out to me as someone who is not only an incredible performer but also very intentional about the creative and technical direction of her work. From music to visuals to developing entire film soundtracks—she’s done it all. She’s also a down-to-earth person with good human values, and that’s inspiring, too.

Seeing women like her succeed helped show me that there are many ways to contribute to this industry, both on stage and behind the scenes.

What is your role at Yamaha? I’m currently the MarComm Manager for Business Solutions at Yamaha. In this role, I lead marketing communications for Yamaha’s Unified Communications and Commercial Installation Solutions product lines in the US.

I work on campaigns that help explain how our technology solves real-world AV and IT challenges - particularly in integrated environments like corporate spaces, retail, hospitality, and other commercial installations.

What do you most like about your role? What I love most about my role at Yamaha is the people I get to work with. I joined the team recently, and everyone I’ve connected with so far has been incredibly welcoming, creative, and passionate about what they do.

It’s been exciting to join a team where people care deeply about both the technology and the customers we support. I’m learning a lot already and feel very fortunate to be part of an organization that values collaboration.

Do you have advice for young women starting in our industry? Don’t be afraid to explore different opportunities. When I first started, I thought my career would look very specific—I imagined myself becoming a live sound engineer and DJ full-time. By staying curious, asking questions, and being open to new opportunities, I discovered other areas where I could grow and make an impact.

It’s also worth noting that the AV and IT fields can sometimes feel overwhelming because they’re traditionally male-dominated, but there are far more incredible women in this industry than people realize. In my experience, connecting with other women in this field has been endlessly rewarding. Many of my now closest friends and mentors are women I’ve met through this industry, and we continue to support and learn from each other.

Please share something about yourself that would help our audience understand a bit more about you. I currently live in Madison, Wisconsin, and I’m a huge Badger/NCAA basketball fan. March is always one of my favorite times of year—not only because of International Women’s Day, but also because it’s the start of March Madness—my personal Christmas.

Music is still a huge part of my life outside of work. My band, Seasaw, is currently gearing up to release a new single this March as we work toward releasing our next album. When I’m not making music, I’m probably listening to it. I’m an avid vinyl collector and spend many of my weekends digging through used indie bins at my favorite local shops.

