Celebrating Women in AV/IT 2026: Sam Phenix
Sam Phenix, Strategy Consultant & Advisor of Phenix Consulting LLC, likes being at the intersection of technology and decision-making.
Sam Phenix, Strategy Consultant & Advisor at Phenix Consulting LLC
How long have you been part of the AV/IT industry, and how did you get into it? I’ve been in the display and AV industry for over 25 years. I started on the engineering side of display technology and gradually moved into product strategy and business leadership. I didn’t set out specifically to work in AV—I was drawn to complex systems and visual technology. What kept me here is the combination of hardware, software, human factors, and real-world impact. When displays work well, they change how people see, decide, and interact.
You’ve got a technical background. Please share a bit about this and what inspired you. My background is in engineering, focused on display systems and visual technologies. I’ve always been interested in how things actually work—not just conceptually, but physically and commercially. Early on, I realized that technical expertise gives you credibility and leverage. It allows you to sit at any table—engineering, sales, executive—and translate across disciplines. That ability to connect dots is what inspired me to expand beyond pure engineering into strategy.
What is your role in your organization? I advise display and AV technology companies on product strategy, positioning, and go-to-market direction. That can mean pressure-testing a new product concept, aligning engineering and commercial priorities, shaping go-to-market strategy ahead of a major launch, or helping leadership teams evaluate where to focus next.
In short, I help technical companies think more strategically—and help strategic ideas become commercially viable products.
I like being at the intersection of technology and decision-making. “I get to work with founders, engineers, marketers, and operators—often when they’re at an inflection point. There’s real satisfaction in bringing clarity where things feel fragmented, especially in an industry that moves quickly and can get distracted by the next shiny innovation.”
Do you have advice for young women starting in our industry? Build technical confidence early. Even if you don’t plan to stay in engineering, understand how systems work. Technical fluency changes how you’re perceived—and how you perceive yourself.
Also: don’t wait to be “ready.” Our industry rewards initiative. Volunteer for the hard project. Ask the uncomfortable question. Take a seat at the table.
Finally, cultivate relationships intentionally. Careers are built on trust and reputation as much as skill.
What would you like to share to help people get to know your personal side? I split my time between international industry work and deep involvement in my local community. I sit on boards, help curate industry events, and also support village-level initiatives at home here in Northern Ireland. I’ve found that leadership principles scale—whether you’re advising a global display manufacturer or organising a local festival. My overall philosophy is simple: contribute meaningfully, build things that last, and invest in communities—professional and local—that create opportunity for others.
