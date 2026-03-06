AV Technology Celebrates Women in AV/IT 2026

March 8, 2026, is International Women's Day. This got me thinking that recognition on just one day isn't enough, because there are so many stories to share. Starting today and through next week, and even scattered throughout the rest of the month, I will be sharing the stories of women I have met over my more than 25 years in the AV/IT industry. I have reached out to some whom I haven't met before but whom I've always wanted to be introduced to.

Women in AV/IT 2026 Meg Golz, MarComm Manager, Business Solutions at Yamaha

To the amazing women and men I have had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing, you know that my interviews often get personal. I'm always interested in how people find their way into this cool industry and what excites them.

While the number of women entering engineering or other technical disciplines from a young age is increasing, it is still rare. I'm sharing several in this series.

AV Technology’s sister publication, Systems Contractor News, has featured many women and men in the SCN Hall of Fame and The SCN Nine through the years. I will be highlighting some of these women again.

I hope you enjoy meeting these women as much as I have. And if you would like to share your story or suggest someone we should feature, please reach out to me at cindy.davis@futurenet.com.

Check back here to read more stories as they're posted.