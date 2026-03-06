AV Technology Celebrates Women in AV/IT 2026
March 8, 2026, is International Women's Day, but AV Technology is highlighting outstanding women in the AV/IT industry all month.
March 8, 2026, is International Women's Day. This got me thinking that recognition on just one day isn't enough, because there are so many stories to share. Starting today and through next week, and even scattered throughout the rest of the month, I will be sharing the stories of women I have met over my more than 25 years in the AV/IT industry. I have reached out to some whom I haven't met before but whom I've always wanted to be introduced to.
To the amazing women and men I have had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing, you know that my interviews often get personal. I'm always interested in how people find their way into this cool industry and what excites them.
While the number of women entering engineering or other technical disciplines from a young age is increasing, it is still rare. I'm sharing several in this series.
AV Technology’s sister publication, Systems Contractor News, has featured many women and men in the SCN Hall of Fame and The SCN Nine through the years. I will be highlighting some of these women again.
I hope you enjoy meeting these women as much as I have. And if you would like to share your story or suggest someone we should feature, please reach out to me at cindy.davis@futurenet.com.
Check back here to read more stories as they're posted.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.