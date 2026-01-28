Sports AV 2026: Aurora Multimedia

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Chuck Espinoza, Global Director of Education at Aurora Multimedia

In higher education, technology plays a vital role in transforming both sporting venues and esports arenas into immersive, engaging environments for athletes and spectators. A key driver of this transformation is the shift to 10Gb AV-over-IP endpoints, which deliver high-performance video, audio, and control across a networked infrastructure.

Unlike traditional matrix-based systems, 10Gb AV over IP provides the bandwidth necessary for uncompressed 4K video and multichannel audio with virtually zero latency. This ensures that live action—whether a basketball game or an esports match—is delivered to every display, scoreboard, and streaming feed in perfect sync. Fans benefit from crystal-clear visuals, instant replays, and interactive content across massive LED walls and distributed signage, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere.

10Gb AV over IP brings scalability and flexibility, enabling universities to easily expand their systems as venues grow or needs evolve." —Chuck Espinoza, Global Director of Education at Aurora Multimedia

For athletes and teams, these technologies enhance performance and training. Coaches can access multiple real-time camera angles, integrate analytics, and provide immediate feedback without delay. In esports, low-latency AV distribution is especially critical, as it ensures synchronization between gameplay, casters, and spectators—replicating the professional-grade experience of global tournaments.

10Gb AV over IP also brings scalability and flexibility, enabling universities to easily expand their systems as venues grow or needs evolve. By routing AV signals through standard Ethernet infrastructure, institutions reduce complexity, lower costs, and gain the agility to adapt to future technologies.

Ultimately, the adoption of 10Gb AV-over-IP endpoints empowers higher ed venues to create immersive, future-proof experiences. Athletes benefit from advanced tools and instant feedback, while spectators enjoy engaging, high-quality environments that rival professional sports and esports arenas. These technologies not only elevate the game-day atmosphere but also strengthen the institution’s ability to attract students, athletes, and fans.