Roadmap 2026: Shure

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its customers.

Thought Leader: Tyler Troutman, Strategic Market Development at Shure

In 2026, Shure enters its second century with a clear understanding of the next era of work. In today’s AI-powered workplace, audio is the bridge that connects people, platforms, and technology. As work is increasingly hybrid and global, collaboration technology must move beyond simply enabling meetings—to empowering every participant to contribute equally, regardless of location.

Shure’s roadmap is guided by the idea that better audio leads to better AI and better outcomes. Clear, natural voice capture is essential for human collaboration and for the performance of AI-driven tools like transcription, live translation, meeting summaries, sentiment analysis that captures emotional nuance, and agentic assistants. Audio is essential to give voice the power it needs to work with AI in a meeting room.

Shure will continue to expand its collaboration portfolio with solutions designed to standardize experiences across spaces while remaining flexible, secure, and stable. Integrated audio-video solutions like the new IntelliMix Bar Pro reflect Shure’s focus on capturing speech with accuracy, nuance, and consistency. This gives AI systems the high-quality input they need to respond accurately and intelligently.

Shure also remains committed to simplifying deployment and management for IT and AV teams. Through cloud-enabled platforms like ShureCloud, users gain centralized visibility, control, and real-time monitoring of systems so they can operate more efficiently at scale.

Shure’s 2026 roadmap keeps collaboration at the center of every decision. By ensuring seamless experiences, removing friction between technology, and leveraging audio to enable equitable communication, Shure is future-proofing teams for the next era of work.