Sports AV 2026: Peerless-AV

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Megan Zeller, Business Development Director at Peerless-AV

Large-scale AV solutions, like dvLED video walls, are not only continuing to transform the way esports and higher ed sporting venues deliver experiences, but are now becoming an expected part of the experience. From immersive visuals and multi-screen displays to real-time updates, these technologies engage both athletes and spectators.

By investing in top-tier AV infrastructure, esports venues and universities can create professional, captivating environments for all athletic programs, elevating the fan experience and building momentum for athletes." —Megan Zeller, Business Development Director at Peerless-AV

In the world of esports, high-resolution displays—like 4K at 60 frames per second—and vivid imagery are essential for showcasing fast-paced gameplay, fine details, and real-time reactions. Large dvLED screens keep audiences informed, with live feeds featuring high-resolution visuals displaying all of the action, stats, and instant replays—boosting energy and engagement in every match.

Traditional sports venues also benefit from immersive dvLED technology. Stadiums and arenas can use the same AV systems to display scores, instant replays, fan content, and promotional media, creating a unified and interactive experience across campus athletics.

High-quality audio systems built into these stunning visual displays further enhance events, delivering crystal-clear commentary, action-packed game sound, and crowd reactions that make both virtual and in-person experiences more thrilling.

By investing in top-tier AV infrastructure, esports venues and universities can create professional, captivating environments for all athletic programs, elevating the fan experience and building momentum for athletes.