Roadmap 2026: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: David Missall, Insights Manager, Consultant, and Technical Application Engineer Manager at Sennheiser

At Sennheiser, our roadmap for 2026 is guided by a simple mission: We make collaboration and learning easier for our customers. That philosophy shapes not just what we build, but how we think about the future of work and education.

In 2026, we are accelerating our evolution from hardware-centric solutions to a connected, software-driven ecosystem. A major milestone is the launch of Sennheiser DeviceHub, a cloud-based AV control platform that gives AV and IT teams secure, scalable, and flexible management of Sennheiser devices from anywhere. By centralizing configuration, monitoring, and control in a future-proof interface, DeviceHub simplifies workflows and reduces complexity across enterprise, education, and corporate environments.

This cloud journey launches first with our TeamConnect Bar solutions and will expand across our portfolio, reflecting our belief that great audio experiences depend as much on intelligent software as they do on exceptional acoustics.

With this, we will continue to invest in tangible audio excellence, while reimagining it for modern working and learning spaces. Later this year, we plan to unveil the next generation of our industry-leading ceiling microphones, designed to work seamlessly with cloud management and evolving collaboration platforms.

In parallel, we look forward to building on our valued alliances with industry partners to ensure seamless integration, interoperability, and long-term flexibility for our customers into 2026 and beyond.