Draka Gains Lab Accreditation

- CLAREMONT, NC--Draka Communications Americas Claremont product evaluation test facility receives ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation. ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation can apply to organizations performing tests and/or calibrations, and is the recognized international standard for testing and calibration activities. Organizations must demonstrate excellence in technical testing competence, in conjunction with an ISO 9001 quality management system, to earn this distinction.
- Draka Communications Americas now extends its ability to provide world class cable products with a world class product evaluation facility to demonstrate product performance. With this accreditation, Draka Communications Americas may conduct internal testing as well as third party testing in conjunction with an independent testing laboratory. Draka uses the requirements stated in the ISO/IEC 17025:2005 standard to maintain quality management, administrative and technical operation systems second to none.
- “This accreditation further demonstrates Draka’s commitment to excellence and underscores our ability to meet and exceed the highest level of testing standards in the industry. With existing certifications in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and TL 9000, this fourth certification in ISO/IEC 17025:2005 further compliments the world-class performance of Draka’s Claremont, North Carolina fiber cable facility” states Greg Williams, director of marketing at Draka Communications Americas. A