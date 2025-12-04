Introducing Visionary’s XB5. Here's What to Know

Visionary has unveiled its new XB5, a USB-C conferencing bridge that enables seamless BYOD integration into AV over IP environments. The XB5 offers single-cable operation, delivering video, audio, Ethernet, and charging through a single USB-C connection while integrating natively into Visionary’s 1GbE AV over IP ecosystem.

[High Marks for AVoIP]

Designed for conference rooms, boardrooms, classrooms, and other professional environments, the XB5 allows users to connect their personal laptops directly to the room’s audiovisual system using a single USB-C cable. The XB5 provides bi-directional 4K60 4:4:4 video and high-quality audio, wired Ethernet connectivity and up to 100W of charging power, without requiring any software installation or driver configuration. The XB5 supports industry-standard UVC and UAC protocols for plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, macOS and ChromeOS systems.

“The XB5 is designed to make system integration cleaner and more efficient while giving end users an easy, reliable connection experience,” said Scott Freshman, chief operating officer for Visionary. “The USB-C conferencing bridge eliminates the need for separate extenders, switchers and audio interfaces by combining those functions into one compact, networked device.”

The XB5 integrates directly with Visionary’s 5-Series endpoints and operates on standard 1GbE networks. It features built-in Dante and AES67 audio support, enabling audio embedding, de-embedding and seamless integration with DSPs. With PoE+ power, the XB5 reduces cabling and installation complexity, while its fanless, compact enclosure ensures silent operation suitable for acoustically sensitive spaces. For applications requiring full 100W charging, an external power adapter is included.

For AV integrators, the XB5 simplifies system design and deployment by consolidating multiple components into one device. The XB5 allows flexible signal routing and interoperability across a 1GbE network, supporting scalable AV over IP architectures. The XB5’s support for Dante and AES67 audio, including embedding and de-embedding of AEC-processed signals, provides a straightforward path for connecting to networked audio systems.