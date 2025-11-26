AVPro Edge Introduces USB 2.0 over IP Extension Solution

AVPro Edge introduced the HEX and DEX USB 2.0 over IP extension solution for their MXnet Evolution II ecosystem. The HEX and DEX solution is compatible with high-endpoint systems and delivers seamless connectivity over long distances.

USB over IP is highly scalable, and multiple HEX and DEX devices can reside on the network, resulting in enhanced system flexibility. Both the HEX and DEX devices are PoE compatible, reducing the need for external DC power supplies and ensuring outstanding long-term reliability. To achieve futureproof device compatibility, the HEX transmitter includes a USB-C port for host devices, while DEX receiver offers two USB-A and two USB-C device ports, accommodating a wide range of peripherals.

“By leveraging an IP-based architecture, HEX and DEX enables scalable deployments where multiple endpoints can be routed and managed through MXnetʼs CBOX/Mentor platform,” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “This approach eliminates the limitations of traditional USB extension solutions, allowing integrators to create dynamic systems with seamless, reliable connectivity across limitless applications.”

The AVPro MXnet Edge HEX and DEX USB 2.0 over IP solution is ideal for a wide array of market applications, compatible with numerous HID devices such as keyboards and mice, as well as a broad range of higher speed endpoints like PTZ cameras, microphones, external storage transfers, and more.