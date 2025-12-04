WATCH: Michelin-Rated Mamani Brings High-Fidelity Listening to High-Class Dining

In October 2025, Mamani, a fine dining destination in Dallas, earned a Michelin star. Every detail of Mamani—including its audio—was carefully considered, so 1 SOUND recommended its trusted partner in the area, Bespoke Technology Group, to design and install a custom audio system that combined high-fidelity sound and aesthetic integration.

Phil Ayache, president of Bespoke Technology Group, worked directly with Brandon Cohanim, co-owner of Feels like Home hospitality group, to make sure they achieved the goals for the audio integration in Mamani. 1 SOUND’s Cannon Series was selected for this space to offer high-fidelity listening. Made with a silk dome tweeter, the Cannons produce highly intelligible audio that works for an environment that encourages conversation around the dinner table. For the main dining areas and bar, Cannon C5i’s were deployed. Cannon C6i’s are deployed in the main foyer and where the chef’s table is to provide additional throw and SPL as they were mounted higher up on the walls. In the private dining room, Bespoke used Cannon C4i’s. For distributed bass, 1 SOUND’s SUB28s and Floor Sub FSUB45s were hidden inside banquets. The sonic quality remained consistent into the outdoor patio seating, where Cannon C5s were mounted and FSUB45s deployed in the planters. The audio system is all powered by Powersoft Unica amplifiers.

Mamani’s audio system highlights the synergy between high-end technology, thoughtful design, and expert partnerships. With 1 SOUND’s engineering, Bespoke’s project management and design consultation, and Brandon Cohanim’s dedication to excellence, every guest experiences high-fidelity audio that complements the Michelin-star dining experience. See how it all came together in the video below.

Mamani Restaurant Audio Design Case Study - YouTube Watch On