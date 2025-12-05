Genelec Powers Switzerland's First Sound Dome

Set against the backdrop of the Swiss Alps is Klangwelt Toggenburg, a cultural center that offers a unique blend of architecture, nature and sound. A new Klanghaus and Peter Roth Resonance Centre (Resonanzzentrum) invite visitors to engage with sound in an entirely new way. The Resonance Centre houses the Klangdom, Switzerland's first sound dome, equipped with 33 Genelec Smart IP loudspeakers to deliver an innovative auditory journey.

Blending architecture with acoustic design, the Klangdom celebrates sound by capturing textures and rhythms typically found only in nature — from overtone singing to whistling wind — carefully designed through 3D recordings and spatial compositions to immerse listeners in the sonic environment of Toggenburg. The project was spearheaded by Idee und Klang, a Swiss audio design company with a successful history of collaboration with Klangwelt. “Our existing partnership resulted in us being invited to join the latest project,” said Ramon De Marco, sound sceneographer at Idee und Klang. “The concept was extraordinary, but bringing it to life presented a real challenge. There were many discussions about what the project would be.”

The Peter Roth Resonance Centre is an introduction to Klanghaus and the world of sound. On the third floor, the Klangdom overlooks the views of the natural Swiss landscape and offers an interactive audio experience. “The Klangdom was conceived as a dedicated space for listening,” he stated. “The aim is to guide visitors into the essence of sound—sometimes contemplative and meditative, sometimes ecological and cultural.

developed the technical concept, alongside Arev Imer, a freelance audio engineer. Per De Marco, due to the architectural and acoustical complexities of the dome, a sound system was needed that could overcome these challenges, which led to Genelec from the very beginning. It delivers the perfect combination of studio-quality audio, precise performance, and enduring reliability.

The dome consists of three metal rings mounted with loudspeakers to create a dynamic listening environment. During the installation, the rings offered limited cable access, causing unexpected complexities. “Due to the motion of the rings, careful acoustic planning was essential to achieving the desired result,” said De Marco. “From experience, I know that planning is just as critical as the loudspeakers themselves. In this case, the Smart IP models proved invaluable thanks to their single-cable design.”

Thirty-three 4430 Smart IP loudspeakers were strategically installed in the Klangdom, bringing to life an immersive three-dimensional soundscape. “I’ve been familiar with Genelec loudspeakers for a while,” said Imer. “I was excited to work with the 4430 model, particularly due to its Dante and AES67 networking capabilities.” Eight 4430s were mounted on each of the top and bottom rings, while sixteen were mounted on a larger ring in the middle. Plus, one central ‘Voice of God’ loudspeaker was installed at the top of the dome.

Loudspeakers were grouped into small hubs on the rings, with each hub delivering a distinct layer of audio that can grow into an immersive soundscape within the dome. “Using Dante Controller and Virtual Soundcard, we identified, named, and routed the loudspeakers, and with the help of Smart IP Manager, we achieved a flat frequency response complementing the room’s acoustic treatment,” explained Imer. Idee und Klang mixed all the audio for the Klangdom, utilizing the loudspeaker hub configuration for precise and dynamic distribution of sound, enhancing the overall immersion and spatiality of the experience.

“Every hour, a 15-minute introduction is played through the loudspeakers, alternating between two different versions,” said De Marco. “Both begin with a poetic journey—from the origin of sound to the present—combining custom 3D recordings with archival material.” The first introduction draws the listener’s attention to soundscapes and acoustic ecology, immersing them in the sonic environment of Toggenburg. The second emphasises natural music, such as overtone singing. “It is planned that the system will be used for spatial compositions, generative ambisonic textures, and commissioned works that explore the full 33-channel setup of the loudspeakers,” he added.

“This project was an incredible opportunity to work on an immersive, publicly accessible multichannel listening space,” said Imer. “Unlike conventional environments, this installation invites visitors into a space dedicated entirely to the art of listening.”

“Free of visual distractions, the dome highlights listening as an embodied, collective act," De Marco concluded, "one where space itself becomes the instrument and sound is a bridge between people, culture, and environment.”