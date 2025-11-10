Pro AV Newsmakers: Almo Pro AV 's New Hospitality Leadership Team and Another Acquisition

Yes indeed, Pro AV faithful. Another week sees yet another major Pro AV acquisition. This week it was SoundPro adding to its brand.

SoundPro acquired ProAudio.com, based in Grand Prairie, TX. ProAudio.com will begin integrating its operations under the Sound Productions brand. During the transition, customers can continue to expect the same great service, with expanded access to SoundPro’s extensive inventory, educational resources, and technical expertise. You can get the full details in our complete coverage by clicking here.

There was plenty more that occurred. Get caught up below.

People News

Almo Pro AV Introduces Revitalized Hospitality Leadership Team

Almo Pro AV has formed its newly revitalized Hospitality Leadership Team. The strategic move is designed to accelerate growth, strengthen customer partnerships, and deliver technology, furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), and service opportunities to the thriving hospitality industry.

The division is led by SCN The Nine 2023 alum Karen Castaño, recently appointed VP of hospitality, who brings more than a decade of proven leadership and strategic experience to the role. Under her direction, the hospitality division is focused on expanding Almo’s market presence and enhancing its end-to-end support for resellers, integrators, and hospitality customers nationwide.

Joining Castaño are Gregory Kokorda, director of FF&E sales and Ashley Parrent, director of sales, Hospitality. Kokorda oversees Almo Pro AV’s FF&E sales strategy, leveraging years of experience in hospitality design and product integration. Known for his consultative approach and attention to detail, Kokorda helps partners deliver cohesive, functional, and visually compelling environments that enhance the guest experience. He plays a key role in advancing Almo’s position as a comprehensive solutions provider for hotels and resorts nationwide. Parrent manages sales strategy and partner development within the Almo Hospitality Division. With a strong background in Pro AV and hospitality technology, Parrent is dedicated to helping resellers and integrators grow their business while delivering exceptional guest-focused outcomes. Her leadership ensures customers receive personalized, end-to-end support from planning through installation.

Fivestone Studios, Bella Add Creative Leader Gregory Hadden

The digital experiential specialists at Fivestone Studios, along with their colleagues at commercial production and post company Bella, welcome creative innovator Gregory Hadden to their teams as EVP, Creative and Growth. Hadden brings more than two decades of global creative leadership experience to his new role, having built and led studios and campaigns for the likes of Google, PepsiCo, Ram Trucks, Hasbro, IBM, and IKEA. As the founder of TMI, creator of Motive Made Studios, and architect of Project Unlimited Productions, he has pioneered new possibilities for clients through storytelling, tech, community, and commerce, proving that big ideas are the driving force behind sustainable growth.

As EVP, Creative and Growth, he works across Fivestone Studios and Bella to shape integrated growth strategies, build long-term client partnerships, and drive creative excellence across every discipline, from film and design to brand strategy, emerging tech, and original IP.

Renkus-Heinz Appoints Jonathan Phillips as CRO

Renkus-Heinz has appointed Jonathan Phillips as chief revenue officer. Phillips oversees global partnerships and revenue strategy. Phillips brings 25-plus years of expertise scaling technology companies from innovation to market. A named inventor on patents in materials processing and algorithmic analysis, he secured multi-million-dollar development programs from the Canadian government while advancing manufacturing technologies with an advanced science team at Equispheres. Earlier, he built and led Canadian operations for Cintex Metal Detection Systems through its acquisition by 3i and co-led Canadian Inkjet Systems to its sale to Domino Printing Sciences.

.“I’m thrilled to join the Renkus-Heinz leadership team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” stated Phillips. “With its legacy of innovation and a rapidly expanding portfolio of transformative solutions, Renkus-Heinz has strong technology and market position in professional audio. I'm focused on accelerating revenue growth through expanded distribution channels and deeper customer relationships in all key markets.”

RG Jones Sound Engineering Announces Pro Audio Restructure

RG Jones is expanding its Pro Audio division. After it found its new leader in commercial manager Sam Thomas in November 2024, RG Jones has appointed Sam Brazier and Ricky Spiers as project managers in the RG Jones Sound Engineering Pro Audio Division, alongside significant investment in its audio inventory.

Braizer is a theatrically trained engineer with a list of credits from touring and London’s West End. His expertise is in delivering complex audio systems with the key attention to detail required by musical theatre. Taking this knowledge into RG Jones’s client base is a challenge he is really looking forward to.

For Spiers, the relationship with RG Jones began almost a decade ago, working as a freelancer on many of the larger shows the company oversees. This knowledge of of the RG Jones landscape means Spiers is well placed to head up the day-to-day running of the Pro Audio division.

SoundPro Welcomes Hector Varela to the Sales Team

SoundPro welcomed Hector Varela to its sales team. With almost two decades of experience in the AV industry, Varela brings a deep understanding of both the technical and musical sides of sound. Before joining SoundPro, he worked with GC Pro for 18 years, managing projects ranging from live sound to system installations. As a seasoned front-of-house engineer, Varela has mixed for concerts, conferences, and a wide variety of live events, and he’s also known for his expertise in house of worship system design and consulting.

Company News

Neutrik Group Americas Announces Partnerships with New Manufacturer’s Rep Firms

Neutrik Group Americas announced the new addition of four electronics manufacturing rep firms that will represent Neutrik Group products throughout their North American and Mexican territories. These companies include CBC Electronics, LuscomBridge, MacInnis Group, and Kruvand Associates.

Located in Sorrento, FL, CBC Electronics was founded in 1972 and represents Neutrik Group products throughout Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. Headquartered in Campbell, CA, LuscomBridge represents the union of Luscombe Engineering of San Francisco and Bridge Marketing. LuscomBridge will represent Neutrik Group throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada. The MacInnis Group has offices in Massachusetts, Long Island, and Upstate New York. Based in Dallas, TX, Kruvand Associates will represent Neutrik Group throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Mexico.

More Renkus-Heinz News: Company Strengthens Northeastern Presence

Renkus-Heinz has a new sales rep agreement with the John B. Anthony. Backed by JBA’s regional expertise, the new partnership will bring Renkus-Heinz’s solutions to the New York and New Jersey region, reinforcing Renkus-Heinz's market presence throughout the Northeast.

JBA was founded in 1960 and is a regional provider of sales, marketing, and support solutions for the Pro AV market. The team has extensive experience in many areas of the industry, from pro audio and video to AV integration. Specializing in market verticals such as house of worship, sports venues and theater, JBA is positioned to ensure Renkus-Heinz’s advanced audio products are installed in the right applications to deliver optimum performance and customer satisfaction.

Sontronics Relaunches in US in Partnership with KMC Music

Sontronics has officially relaunched in the United States through a new partnership with KMC Music. This marks a major new chapter for the Sontronics brand as it brings its microphones to the states with renewed focus, expanded availability, and a long-term commitment to the American market.

Through this partnership, Sontronics will be represented exclusively in the U.S. by KMC Music, giving artists, engineers, producers and performers direct access to the full range of British-designed microphones.

Pro AV Around the World

Bolin Technology appointed Trigitec B.V. as the master distributor for Bolin products in the European Union. Through this agreement, Trigitec will represent Bolin’s complete portfolio of PTZ cameras, decoders, controllers, and AV over IP solutions throughout the EU, providing regional sales, marketing, technical support, and distribution services. The partnership ensures that Bolin’s European resellers and system integrators receive direct access to local expertise, faster product availability, and dedicated pre and post-sales assistance. Based in the Netherlands, Trigitec B.V. brings years of experience in professional AV distribution, systems integration, and technical consulting.

Humly is expanding its presence in Italy by appointing AGC The Company, led by founder Darwin Alessandro Cannavò, together with Alessandro Guerra, as its official commercial agency for the Italian market. AGC The Company will spearhead Humly’s local sales efforts, driving adoption of the brand’s hardware and software solutions for space booking, scheduling, visitor management, and workplace optimization across Italy. The new partnership reflects growing demand in Italy for smart, user-friendly workplace tools. The market is showing that organizations increasingly seek integrated solutions to book rooms, desks, and parking spaces, manage visitor journeys, and streamline workflows.

Utelogy Corporation is expanding its long-standing partnership with Continuant, a global audiovisual and unified communications (AV/UC) integrator and managed service provider. Together, the two companies are deepening their collaboration in the United Kingdom to deliver a unified solution for intelligent AV/UC management and support. Utelogy and Continuant have partnered for several years in North America, delivering innovative, service-driven AV and UC solutions to enterprise customers across multiple sectors. With this expansion into the U.K., Continuant will continue to leverage the Utelogy Platform to provide clients with real-time monitoring, analytics, and automation for their AV and UC environments, ensuring consistent performance and optimized operations across global deployments.