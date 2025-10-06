ISE 2026 makes its return, February 3-6, 2026, at the Fira de Barcelona, with a theme that invites the industry to explore every opportunity and redefine what’s possible.

Push Beyond: The Next Chapter of ISE Arrives

ISE 2026 will transform the Fira de Barcelona into the epicenter of innovation and discovery for attendees to experience. This year’s theme, Push Beyond, challenges visitors to leave the ordinary behind and embrace a new standard of excellence.

Registration for ISE 2026 is now open, so reserve a spot at the event where tomorrow’s innovations are unveiled, and Push Beyond what’s possible, together. Register here.

“At ISE, we are dedicated to inspiring the community and exploring what’s possible,” said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. “Each year, we aim to deliver an experience that fuels creativity and drives innovation. ISE 2026 will open new horizons, ignite fresh ambition, and bring together the global AV and systems integration community for an unforgettable celebration of innovation - where ideas take form and the future begins to unfold.”

It’s not just one industry. ISE 2026 throws open its doors to a spectrum of verticals, from education, enterprise, live events, and hospitality to retail, healthcare, and beyond. Wherever you fit in the global landscape, ISE is the destination where every sector finds fresh inspiration and ambitions meet opportunity.

To make every experience count, ISE 2026 features dedicated Technology Zones designed to serve the unique needs of each market. Whether visitors are seeking the latest in digital signage, unified communications, smart building solutions, or residential technology, you’ll discover immersive spaces tailored to your interests. Each Zone is a launchpad, fueled by innovation, brimming with solutions, and ready to connect you with the partners and insights that matter most.

To ensure every attendee enjoys a seamless experience in Barcelona, ISE has once again partnered with bnetwork, its Official Accommodation and Logistical Services Partner for ISE 2026.

Through bnetwork’s dedicated platform, visitors can book hotels at competitive rates and choose from a wide range of accommodation options, all with personalized customer support. Beyond hotel reservations, bnetwork also offers transportation solutions and venue-booking services, making it easier than ever to coordinate every aspect of the trip.

Attendees are encouraged to plan early and take advantage of these exclusive services at isehotels.bnetwork.com

As part of ISE’s continued commitment to attendee security, all attendees are asked to provide a valid passport or national ID number during the registration process. In partnership with the Catalan police, this measure helps us deliver a safe and seamless experience for everyone participating in ISE.