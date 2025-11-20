DVIGear Introduces 12G-SDI Fiber Optic Extender

DVIGear has introduced the DVI-7348, a high performance fiber-optic extender that supports SDI signal extension over a single optical cable for broadcast and studio use. The DVI-7348 is a compact, high performance SDI to fiber optic extender/converter designed for critical broadcast and production environments that require a professional end-to-end fiber to SDI converter workflow.

These units support SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, and 12G-SDI signal extension over a single strand of single-mode optical fiber at distances up to 6.2 miles (~10 km). This SDI to Fiber Extender set consists of an optical transmitter unit that converts the SDI signals into light pulses for transmission over an optical fiber cable, and an optical receiver unit converts the light pulses back to an SDI signal for downstream processing or display on a monitor.

The extender set consists of an optical transmitter unit that converts the SDI signals into light pulses for transmission over an optical fiber cable. An optical receiver unit converts the light pulses back to an SDI signal for downstream processing or display on a monitor. The transmitter unit includes an SDI input with a buffered loop-through SDI output, plus connections for RS-485 and Tally Light control. The receiver unit includes two buffered SDI outputs, as well as connections for RS-485 and Tally Light control, which allows equipment in the control room to access and control acquisition cameras over the optical link. Both units are housed in rugged, die-cast metal cases equipped with 75-ohm BNC connectors. A single LC fiber optic connection is used to link Tx and Rx units.

These features make the DVI-7348 the perfect solution for extension of SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, and 12G-SDI signals over very long distances in even the most demanding broadcast, studio, and live production environments.