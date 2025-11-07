MSolutions Enhances USB/USB-C Testing on MS-TestPro Device

MSolutions has upgraded the USB and USB Type-C testing capabilities of its MS-TestPro UCT module, expanding its functionality to meet the rising complexity of USB-C installations. These enhancements provide installers with deeper diagnostics for identifying and solving real-world USB issues in the field. The latest improvements add the ability to identify device type, classify device tier level, measure peak power consumption, and detect more detailed bandwidth characteristics—delivering a broader picture of USB performance across endpoints and connections.

As CTO Ariel Marcus explained, USB testing is a far more complex and complicated proposition than HDMI. “HDMI signals populate through a cable between a laptop and a display, and the picture is present or not,” said Marcus. “USB and USB-C testing is far more comprehensive because it involves multiple layers of technology. The camera, video, audio, and power functions can be registered in the USB hub chain at different tiers, which may influence their operation and connectivity. By analyzing the chain structure, it is possible to reactivate all devices and ensure proper functionality. The UCT evaluates how many tiers are already in use and whether sufficient USB resources remain available from the host.”

With the enhanced UCT module, MS-TestPro helps AV professionals ensure reliable USB operation between cameras, extenders, displays, and host devices. It is especially valuable in meeting rooms, classrooms, and hybrid spaces where USB functionality is critical to system performance, and it can be difficult to visually discern the difference between a charger, Thunderbolt or data cable, let alone know how much power or bandwidth exists.

CEO Eliran Toren noted that the UCT amplifies its value through its testing diversity. “The UCT will test and validate the health of your USB and USB-C cables and signals, but also support backwards compatibility with USB 2.0 and other formats to give the installer a view of the entire spectrum,” said Toren. “The UCT drills down to comprehensively provide all vital information about USB resources, the size of the packets moving from host to device, and which wires are physically connected.”

The MS-TestPro also supports certification and analysis of HDBaseT, HDMI, and DC resistance, offering an all-in-one, modular platform for professional-grade infrastructure validation. Installers can quickly switch between modules, which attach to the top of the handheld device.