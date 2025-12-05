Here's How Old Dominion University Elevates Hybrid Learning

Located in Norfolk, VA, Old Dominion University (ODU) has continually invested in classroom technology innovation and tools to enhance teaching and learning for both in-person and remote students. In the wake of hybrid and online learning becoming a fixture in higher education, the university faced a growing challenge of capturing lectures with professional-grade quality at scale without adding complexity or staff. Enter AVer, and its lecture capture camera as part of the solution.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

ODU’s classroom technology team set out to find a camera system capable of reliably tracking instructors during lectures, labs and presentations. The university required a camera that would operate without interruption, integrate seamlessly into existing classroom systems, and provide plug-and-play functionality. The faculty could not be expected to adjust equipment mid-lecture and the IT teams had to deploy technology that would scale across hundreds of rooms without requiring intensive training or ongoing support.

After evaluating multiple options, ODU was recommended AVer Information as a solution provider. AVer’s TR315 AI Auto Tracking Camera quickly seemed to be the right fit, with its built-in, hardware-based auto-tracking, which eliminated the need for external software or processors. The TR315’s architecture aligned perfectly with ODU’s requirement for simplicity and reliability across hundreds of classrooms. ODU ultimately chose AVer’s TR315 as its primary lecture capture camera and has since deployed thousands of TR315 units across campus, making it one of the largest higher-education installations for AVer’s TR315.

Designed for professional-grade environments, the TR315 features an 8MP sensor and 4K 60 fps video capabilities to deliver crystal-clear images that accurately capture instructors and content in dynamic teaching environments. The TR315’s 12X optical zoom with precision PTZ ensures instructors remain sharp and visible even from the back of the lecture hall while allowing students to see details on whiteboards, slides or lab demonstrations. With simultaneous USB, HDMI and IP outputs, the TR315 integrates seamlessly into a wide variety of workflows, from lecture capture to live streaming.

The TR315’s AI-driven tracking modes, including Presenter Tracking, Zone Tracking, and Hybrid Tracking, adapt to multiple teaching styles, allowing the camera to follow the instructor fluidly, prioritize teaching areas such as whiteboards or podiums or intelligently combine both approaches. By embedding advanced AI tracking directly into the camera hardware, the TR315 eliminates the need for camera operators or external computing power, reducing operational costs and points of failure while enabling instructors to focus on teaching rather than technology.

ODU’s classroom technology team undertook a phased rollout of the TR315 to ensure seamless integration with existing audio-visual systems. The camera’s plug-and-play design allowed rapid installation without disruptive construction or extensive cabling. Once installed, faculty could immediately begin teaching without additional training or adjustments.

“The overall quality of our lecture captures has greatly increased since we implemented the AVer cameras," Dwayne Smith, executive director, digital integration environment for ODU, explained. "Faculty are impressed with its tracking ability. The fact that it keeps them in frame during the whole class is very impressive.”

In large lecture halls, Presenter Mode reliably followed instructors as they moved between podiums, whiteboards and student seating areas. In laboratory settings, Zone Mode ensured cameras focused on critical workstations or equipment. The flexibility allowed ODU to standardize on a single camera model across diverse teaching spaces, giving faculty the freedom to move naturally around the classroom while remaining perfectly in frame. The TR315’s ability to adapt to different teaching styles transformed the way hybrid teaching was experienced at the university and enabled ODU to deliver consistent, high-quality video across all its instructional environments.

Since implementing AVer TR315 cameras, ODU has experienced positive results. The high-resolution, stable video from the TR315 provides remote students with an experience comparable to being in the room, enhancing accessibility and engagement. Faculty are able to teach with greater confidence and satisfaction, experiencing less distraction and more freedom to move, which has resulted in more natural and dynamic instruction. The elimination of external processors and camera operators has reduced technical complexity and support requirements. By providing consistent, high-quality content, both in-person and remote learners benefit from an equitable educational experience.

AVer’s partnership with ODU extends beyond hardware. “Working with AVer has been amazing,” Smith emphasized. “AVer’s support team is approachable and always willing to go the extra mile to provide solutions. AVer's engineering team even developed a custom firmware update to deliver a feature we requested—a level of support that’s increasingly rare in the industry.

“We have found AVer’s products to be consistently solid and reliable, with support that is truly second to none," Smith concluded. "Our experience with AVer has been outstanding, and we view them as a trusted partner in delivering the best learning experience for our students and faculty.”