SAIC Huntsville Modernizes Meeting Room with Extron

SAIC’s Huntsville, AL, facility recently upgraded one of its meeting rooms, with Extron equipment forming the backbone of the new AV system. The organization sought a high-performance AV environment to support collaboration and communication for mission-critical projects. At the center of the redesigned space is a 32:9 ultra-wide LED video wall, enhanced audio, and centralized control, all powered by Extron technology.

“Extron’s customer support goes above and beyond industry standards," said Christian Tuttle, CEO of Verta Technologies. "Their team provided outstanding technical assistance, proactive follow-up, and exceptional professionalism throughout the project.”

The existing AV equipment in the meeting room was simply too old to support the demands of modern meetings and collaboration. Replacing the 12-year-old technology would present several hurdles. Expanding the cabling infrastructure, for example, required cutting through cement to install additional floor boxes, which posed several logistical and technical challenges.

In addition, the project had to be completed within a strict one-month timeline to avoid disrupting the facility’s daily operations. Verta’s AV system designers needed to balance high performance with ease of use. They sought to include a wide range of advanced features and capabilities that could be easily controlled and managed via a user-friendly interface.

To modernize infrastructure and replace outdated equipment, Verta Technologies implemented a system centered on Extron’s advanced AV solutions. An Extron MGP 641 xi processor powers the video wall, displaying up to four 4K/60 sources with exceptional clarity via Vector 4K scaling. Signal routing is managed by the DXP 88 HD 4K PLUS matrix switcher, while audio is optimized using the DMP 128 Plus processor to ensure clear, intelligible speech throughout the room. A 12-inch ultra-wide Extron TLP Pro 1230WTG tabletop touchpanel serves as the primary user interface, which features a capacitive, edge-to-edge glass touchscreen. With Extron’s advanced AV solutions, the SAIC Huntsville facility is now equipped to support its goal of fostering effective collaboration for years to come.