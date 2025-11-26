Here's How Solutionz and SoundTube Transform a Call Center Into a Tech-Powered Learning Hub

The Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship in Rochester, NY offers accelerated, career-focused programs for students seeking a direct path into the business world. In just nine months, a vacant call center was transformed into a modern learning environment with flexible classrooms, a multi-use Forum, and a hands-on AI Beta Lab thanks to AV integrator Solutionz. The SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator led the technology deployment, collaborating closely with CJS Architects, the Golisano leadership team, and Cardan Solomon & Associates (CSA), the manufacturers' representative firm for SoundTube Entertainment, to design and install an advanced audiovisual infrastructure that’s as functional as it is future-ready.

[Enabling Immersive Classrooms]

To support Golisano’s vision of interactive, tech-forward instruction, CSA recommended SoundTube’s Dante-enabled IPD4 and CM62-BGM-II in-ceiling speakers for the classrooms, Forum, and open collaboration areas. Each instructional space uses a single PoE drop to power and network the lead IPD4 speaker, which drives up to three additional CM62 speakers. This configuration delivers even sound coverage without requiring external amplifiers, which is an important benefit in an environment where clean design and operational simplicity are top priorities.

“It’s a low-cost, high-impact solution: four speakers per drop, fewer cables, and no extra amplifiers,” explained Jeff Clark, account executive at Solutionz. “SoundTube helped us achieve professional-grade audio that blends into the ceiling that’s ideal for Golisano’s sleek, modern learning spaces.”

The system is fully integrated with the Institute’s Q-SYS control network, allowing seamless audio routing, zone management, and hybrid presentation support. In the Forum, used for guest lectures, large presentations, and overflow events, additional SoundTube speakers were easily added via network extension, maintaining aesthetic integrity while scaling audio coverage.

Designed to be intuitive for both instructors and students, the SoundTube solution supports the Institute’s commitment to collaborative, real-world learning. Zoned audio control provides consistent sound across diverse teaching styles and room layouts, while Dante-enabled networking makes it easy to expand or reconfigure as the campus grows.

“From classrooms to open gathering areas, our SoundTube solution delivers clarity and coverage without complication,” said Peter Melvin, VP at SoundTube. “This project demonstrates how the right audio foundation can elevate the entire learning experience.”

SoundTube’s role fits within a larger AV ecosystem that includes: Q-SYS for control and audio processing; AVPro Edge’s MXNet platform for IP-based video distribution; and T1V ThinkHub software and Avocor interactive displays for real-time collaboration.

All elements work together to support flexible learning environments, consistent user experiences, and seamless scalability. For students and faculty, that means technology that just works, whether presenting in the Forum or brainstorming in small teams.

With SoundTube’s audio technology as a cornerstone, the Golisano Institute now offers students a consistent, high-quality AV experience that mirrors today’s professional environments. The system supports hybrid learning, interactive instruction, and experimental applications in the AI Beta Lab that prepare students to lead in the modern workforce.