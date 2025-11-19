Acquisition Alert: VITEC Acquires Datapath

Today, VITEC formally announced the acquisition of Datapath, a strategic move designed to strengthen VITEC’s video wall and video distribution portfolio, offering customers access to expanded engineering capability, customer support, distribution, and geographical reach. Datapath is known for its real-time video processing for large-scale video walls, AVoIP content distribution, and KVM control in mission-critical control rooms, commercial applications, and creative environments.

The integration will see Datapath’s product names and categories—including its video wall controllers and processors, AVoIP solutions, capture cards, and control room solutions—preserved within the VITEC portfolio. VITEC intends to maintain familiarity, while enhancing support and development capabilities for Datapath. Datapath serves customers in more than 100 countries across multiple verticals.

Datapath's advanced video wall processing, multi-display graphics, and AVoIP engineering expertise will be integrated into VITEC's solutions, allowing it to offer a broader range of capabilities to support IPTV distribution applications. Once the integration is complete, nearly 50% of VITEC’s workforce will be engineers, underscoring the company’s commitment to technical innovation and customer-centric development.

The Datapath brand will be preserved within the VITEC portfolio. (Image credit: VITEC)

Phil Webster, VP of R&D for VITEC, was leading the R&D team at Datapath. Now, he will be responsible for the engineering teams across the entire VITEC portfolio of video streaming solutions. “Bringing VITEC and Datapath together will allow us to accelerate product development and offer an even broader range of solutions, features, and services," he said. "We’ve worked hard internally to align systems and strengthen both businesses, and we’re excited to integrate our combined expertise."

Nicolas Quesne, deputy CEO of VITEC, said the company's portfolio complements VITEC's IPTV distribution technologies and opens new opportunities in the control room sector. "This move marks an exciting new phase for VITEC as we continue our growth as a company,” he added.