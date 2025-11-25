Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange

Out-of-home (OOH) ad-tech provider Broadsign has acquired Place Exchange, an independent OOH supply-side platform (SSP), with a minority investment from Crestline Investors. Combining Broadsign’s content management system, ad serving, and buy-and-sell side capabilities with Place Exchange’s SSP and complementary solutions, the acquisition bolsters Broadsign’s global programmatic digital OOH offering and fast-tracks innovation across its entire OOH ad-tech portfolio. Broadsign publishers will be able to tap into new demand sources while Place Exchange’s DSP partners and media buyers gain access to premium international inventory on the Broadsign Platform.

“Demand for OOH advertising continues to hold strong, but for the OOH market to seize new growth opportunities, rapid evolution is key," shared Burr Smith, CEO, Broadsign. "The acquisition of Place Exchange will allow Broadsign to deliver the most comprehensive OOH advertising solution in the market. We see the future of OOH as smarter, more efficient, dynamic, and measurable. With Place Exchange’s team and technology, and Crestline’s investment, Broadsign will deliver on that vision much faster.”

Broadsign is acquiring the Place Exchange platform, including its expansive network of inventory in the United States and abroad, deep demand-side platform integrations, and suite of innovative programmatic solutions, including the PerView OOH measurement solution. The Place Exchange SSP supports workflows for planning, targeting, delivery, reporting, and attribution that are similar to online, mobile, and other digital ad channels.

Place Exchange also offers advanced programmatic guaranteed capabilities, reach and frequency measurement, audience-based targeting on a per-screen level, dynamic bid triggers, geospatial targeting for moving media, advanced analytics and reporting, and more. Place Exchange has also developed pioneering solutions for on-screen cinema, programmatic audio, place-based video, and in-store retail media, expanding the scope of digital OOH (DOOH) across the larger digital media ecosystem.

With the acquisition, Place Exchange CEO Ari Buchalter and the Place Exchange team have also joined Broadsign. “OOH is having a major moment, with more buyers and DSPs of all shapes and sizes leaning into the medium, sparking a new era of innovation," said Buchalter. "The combination of Place Exchange and Broadsign comes at a perfect time, unleashing the most complete OOH advertising solution built by the industry’s leading platforms to meet this demand. Together with Broadsign, we’ll be able to accelerate the advancement of OOH workflows, with a focus on automation and data, to reimagine how the channel is bought, sold, and measured for the better.”

Marking Broadsign’s fourth acquisition in less than seven years, the agreement expands Broadsign’s team to 370 employees globally, and its network of programmatically transactable OOH inventory to 1.8 million screens. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.