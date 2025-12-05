SCN Stocking Stuffer: Sennheiser Profile Wireless

If you want to fill someone’s stocking with a multi-tool, you might want to skip the pliers/knife/file combo and consider the Sennheiser Profile Wireless. I gave this system a serious test drive earlier this year. It’s basically a rectangle of audio goodness (see image left). The charging bar houses two wireless transmitters and a transmitter that connects directly to your phone via USB-C or Lightning (for older iPhones). Both transmitters have integrated mics, but you can also use the locking 3.5mm connector to add a lavalier for a more traditional on-screen look. Pop on the included windscreen on the charging bar and those stored mics become a handheld mic (see image right). Attach the charging bar to a small tripod (it has a 1/4-inch thread) and now you have a tabletop mic. It might not be a great multi-tool for home improvement projects, but the Sennheiser Profile Wireless delivers plenty of flexibility for video projects.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series that highlights affordable Pro AV tools for industry professionals on your “nice” list.