What Makes the Best PDU for AV ?

Sponsored Content

Let me start with a real world example: It’s 9:00 a.m. The board is seated, the presentation ready and then ... nothing. No signal, no sound, just a blue screen and silence. The culprit: a “normal” power strip. Anyone who thinks power is simply “on or off” hasn’t considered the physics behind it.

A conventional PDU (Power Distribution Unit) merely distributes electricity. It can’t detect voltage fluctuations, overloads or rising temperatures. The result: the “ready for hybrid collaboration ” room turns into a blackout zone. Microphones fail, displays go dark and stress levels soar. Even the best AV over IP setup can’t save the day.

(Image credit: GUDE Systems)

An intelligent PDU, however, anticipates problems. It measures current and voltage, detects overloads, monitors temperature, protects connected devices, and alerts technicians before failures occur. It enables remote restarts or automated reboots—no more crawling under tables or emergency calls.

As AV and IT converge, smart power management isn’t a luxury but a necessity. It safeguards equipment investments and ensures smooth business operations.

What are the requirements for the best PDUs?

With over 35 years of manufacturer experience and seven years of personal AV experience as CSO, I know what separates a good PDU from a great one.

• Surge protection: Integrated type 3 surge protection devices safeguard AV systems from harmful voltage spikes. Relying only on types 1 and 2 isn’t enough.

• Easy installation: Fixed mounting ears for 19-inch racks or brackets for compact enclosures allow quick, hassle-free setup. At least, I don't know of any integrator who enjoys having to screw mounting brackets onto dozens of PDUs first.

• Intelligence: Smart PDUs go far beyond power distribution. They monitor status and control outlets remotely and measure power consumption in real time. A power meter accuracy of less than 1.5 % is important. Although I think unit-metered PDUs are sufficient for most AV setups like small conference rooms, selected PDUs provide per-outlet data for detailed insight if required.

• Quality and reliability: Built with high-inrush relays, premium components, and industry-standard power supplies, PDUs should be made to last. Integrated Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) further reduces wear by switching precisely at the AC zero crossing and extending product life and improving safety. By the way, if a PDU has a physical reset button on the front panel, I wouldn't buy it in the first place. A quality product doesn't have that.