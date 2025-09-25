SDVoE Alliance Expands SDVoE Academy with Two New Education Tracks

The SDVoE Alliance has recently expanded its SDVoE Academy with two new education tracks: the SDVoE Video Basics Certification and the SDVoE Networking Basics Certification. Participants who complete the SDVoE Video Basics Certification or the SDVoE Networking Basics Certification are eligible to receive CTS RUs, adding even more value to their professional development.

“Our goal with the SDVoE Academy has always been to empower audiovisual professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed,” said Stephane Tremblay, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “These new certification tracks make critical video and networking concepts accessible to everyone, bridging the gap between AV and IT and ensuring our community is prepared for the challenges of converged environments.”

The Video Basics Certification offers participants a comprehensive introduction to the fundamentals of video technology. The course guides participants through the intricacies of video distribution over Ethernet, helping them gain proficiency in key terms and concepts while understanding their significance in real-world applications. The Video Basics Certification is ideal for industry professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of video fundamentals and apply this knowledge to the design and deployment of modern audiovisual systems. By completing the Video Basics Certification, learners will be equipped with a strong foundation that supports future growth in advanced video applications.

The Networking Basics Certification empowers participants to confidently step into the world of IT networking, with a focus on AV-over-IP systems. The course covers the fundamentals of Ethernet, switching, IP addressing, and other core networking concepts essential for designing and supporting high-performance AV networks. Course participants will explore the OSI model, IP transport, and transport protocols such as TCP and UDP, while also learning about bandwidth management, security considerations, and interoperability principles. Whether newcomers to networking or experienced professionals seeking to strengthen their foundation, participants will gain the critical skills required to build reliable, scalable, and future-ready AV networks.

Together, the SDVoE Alliance’s new certification tracks build on the SDVoE Academy’s mission to establish a trusted educational resource for AV professionals, including designers, integrators, manufacturers, and end users. With more than 6,000 students enrolled and over 120 courses delivered, the Academy already offers two professional certification programs, the SDVoE Certified Design Partner and the SDVoE Certified Developer. The SDVoE Academy is a free, self-paced online learning platform dedicated to advancing education in AV signal management technology.