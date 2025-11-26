Here's How OpenDrives Bridges the Gap Between IT and Creatives

OpenDrives has launched its Atlas Corporate Creative Solution . This new Atlas software bundle showcases the flexibility of the Atlas data storage and management platform’s composability to deliver the right-sized features and price, along with studio production-grade performance that corporate creative production teams and agencies expect. Purpose-built for high-bandwidth, low-latency media workflows, this is the storage solution that both corporate creative teams and IT decision makers can rely on rather than pushing general-purpose storage systems beyond their limits.

According to Market US , The Global Enterprise Video Market size is expected to reach $64.3 billion by 2033, up from $23.7 billion in 2023. With video becoming a revenue source for non-traditional media and entertainment environments, it’s important that their data storage backbone can properly support their demanding workflows, which include high-resolution assets, multi-user collaboration and remote workflows, and tight turnarounds. The Atlas Corporate Creative Solution addresses this with performance and productivity for creatives, and governance and control for IT—all on a centralized, compliant, high-performance data storage platform.

“For years, studios and networks have relied on Atlas,” said Alex Dunfey, CTO at OpenDrives. “This makes sense considering we built Atlas to solve the needs of creative workflows because we lived those challenges ourselves. The Corporate Creative Solution is built for the frustrated creatives in corporate marketing groups and the misunderstood IT buyers. It’s the ideal storage solution for both departments, and no other data storage company is offering all of this at our price point.”

The Corporate Creative Solution comes bundled in two turnkey configurations based on Atlas-certified hardware architectures: a Single-Node system built on Ceres and a Dual-Node High Availability (HA) system built on Eos. Each bundle includes Adobe Shared Caching for faster mounting and rendering in Premiere Pro; Atlas Performance Engine for higher throughput and faster project turnaround; public cloud access for easy retrieval of assets stored in Amazon Web Services (AWS); containerization of critical data services brings them closer to the data for faster response times; interoperability with a wide variety of creative applications and tools; and optional active/passive high availability (HA) for uninterrupted uptime.

Organizations can also scale predictably thanks to Atlas’ unlimited capacity licensing model, which allows customers to grow to the full capacity limits of their storage hardware without additional software licensing fees or impact on performance. OpenDrives never charges customers extra fees in order to scale or increase performance, and does not charge customers for unused features.