Middle Atlantic Displays New Solutions at ISE 2019

Building on the recent announcement of offering greater sales, support, and inventory in EMEA, Middle Atlantic Products—a brand of Legrand AV—will display its latest AV innovations in Stand 2-C50. On display in the Legrand AV stand will be products engineered to meet the needs of regional installations like the company's High Power DC Power Distribution.

"As part of our commitment to better serve customers globally, we're not only focused on launching new products, but also broadening access to tried-and-true Middle Atlantic solutions as well," said Timothy Troast, vice president product management, Legrand AV, Middle Atlantic Products. "That's why ISE attendees will see more space devoted specifically to showcasing the power, rack, mounting, and storage products that previously had limited availability and that are now ready to transform integration experiences in Europe—all with the technical specifications, certifications, and design that support European installations."

Middle Atlantic High Power DC Power Distribution Series

In an eye opening, side-by-side rack comparison, Middle Atlantic will demonstrate the power of removing wall wart clutter and how technology professionals can maximize the utility of every AC outlet as space continues to be a premium. The presentation's High Power DC Power Distribution series expands the universal DC Power solution for commercial and residential AV with the power options and availability for North American and European installations.

The solution provides maximum power to support more devices, while also eliminating messy, space-consuming, unreliable wall warts from the AV design. Available in 200W and 300W models, both units offer high current capacity of up to 24 devices—maximizing the same voltage in a single unit, 5V, 12V, or 24V, or splitting between 12/24V.

Throughout the Legrand AV stand will be real-world applications of core commercial and residential spaces, showcasing the collective strength of Legrand AV's portfolio.

Middle Atlantic C3 Series Credenza

Within the conferencing vignette, attendees will find the C3 Series Credenza, which is an expansion of Middle Atlantic's purpose-built furniture solutions engineered for system reliability and maximum mounting flexibility. The new credenza boasts a 10-inch-deep profile that marries modern aesthetics with Middle Atlantic's signature rack frame and equipment mounting options for today's devices. By partnering with regional suppliers, Middle Atlantic offers customers a credenza that complements European design trends and ensures they have the style desired, while also assuring installers that sensitive equipment for conference rooms or media rooms is protected.

To see these solutions and more, see Legrand AV at ISE 2019 in Stand 2-C50.