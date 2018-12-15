ISE 2019: Bigger and Better

Biggest-ever ISE. We hear it every year, and somehow show owners AVIXA and CEDIA consistently deliver on that promise. Once again, ISE—taking place at RAI Amsterdam Feb. 5-8, 2019—has a footprint that’s larger than ever before.

In response to the growing demand for exhibit space, this year’s show will feature an extended Hall 5—expected to be one-third larger than in previous years. Education is also expanding, with new and established ISE conferences taking place at the nearby Hotel Akura. No doubt attendance will also increase and the show will best its previous record of 80,923 registered attendees.

Trends

What can integrators and consultants expect to be the talk of the show floor?

“The continued acceptance of IP for audiovisual signal distribution is, without question, the most exciting trend. It’s no longer a question of ‘Will we?’ As an industry, we are clearly moving to the IP backbone,” said Garth Lobban, director of marketing, Atlona. “At ISE 2019, the discussion will focus on how manufacturers can provide the most complete solution for our customers.”

Bruno Teissier, international sales and marketing director, VITEC, agrees. “At VITEC, one trend we’re seeing is a stronger intersection and synergy between digital signage and IPTV. This is inevitable as these two capabilities have evolved and as IP infrastructures have strengthened.”

LED and digital signage are also expected to be a popular topic. “We are expecting to see more LED signage than ever before,” said Kay Mumford, marketing and communications manager, Datapath. “Costs and technology have moved considerably from last year, and this will make it a viable option for smaller stands wanting big-impact displays.”

The merging of technology and design will undoubtedly be a trend seen again on the ISE show floor.

[Read 2019 Pro AV Predictions]

“There has also been increased focus on creative and design in AV over the past 12 months, so I expect to see some really creative applications throughout the RAI,” she added.

Tomer Mann of 22Miles is also excited about digital signage and displays at the show. “It seems like display manufacturers always step up at ISE with their newest and greatest models, and it’s always exciting to see the medium for our solution to work with going into the future. We always seem to learn more about the overall trends in digital media and how we can continue to be trendsetters ourselves in market [at ISE],” he said.

Last but certainly not least, the collaboration boom of 2018 will continue into 2019, with more sophisticated technology being added into the mix. “The hottest trend we predict at the show is the deeper integration of artificial intelligence into the UC&C process,” said Phil Marechal, vice president of business development and product management, Yamaha UC. “The AI-enhanced collaboration technology being used in huddle and conference rooms is morphing them into smart rooms with capabilities ranging from facial recognition to automatically identify the meeting participants to combining audio and video information to create new automated services such as automated transcriptions that also identify who is speaking, and much more.”

The More You Know

Showgoers can look forward to a wealth of education at ISE 2019.

“Our conference program for ISE 2019 features a wide range of experts who will offer their unique perspectives on AV’s role in enhancing higher education and enterprise spaces,” said David Labuskes, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “In forums like this, when brilliant minds are gathered, the dialogue and ideas shared are never predictable and always fascinating. We’re excited for attendees to participate in these interactive sessions that will push the AV conversation forward.”

[Free ISE 2019 webinar: bit.ly/ISE19]

Ambarish Mitra

The show kicks off with a highly anticipated keynote from Ambarish Mitra, co-founder and CEO of augmented reality technology company Blippar. Mitra, a serial entrepreneur, started his tech career in 1997 as a high school dropout and created his first tech company to foster women’s empowerment in India. During the opening address—which will take place in the Forum of the RAI on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.—Mitra is expected to discuss how augmented reality and artificial intelligence are disrupting market sectors served by the professional AV industry, and what future developments are likely to bring.

Tupac Martir

Closing out the show with the same amount of enthusiasm as the opening keynote will be Tupac Martir, creative director at Satore Studio and co-founder of the studio’s sister venture, Satore, who has been described by Vogue as “the visual artist and creative director behind some of the most important events in the world.” Held Feb. 8 at 12 noon, Martir’s presentation will explain and demonstrate how the Satore Studio team uses technology to create unforgettable live events—like the closing keynote at ISE.

Can't-Miss Classes

With education a major part of ISE, here are our Top 5 ISE education picks.

1. Things You Can’t Miss at ISE 2019

Thursday, Jan. 24 (also available on demand after the presentation)

10:00 a.m. EST

During this free one-hour webinar, the SCN team will do a deep dive into the most popular trends and innovations expected to be seen at ISE 2019. To register for the preshow webinar, visit bit.ly/ISE19.

2. XR Summit

Tuesday, Feb. 5

2:00 – 6:00 p.m. CET

The XR Summit is a half-day B2B strategy conference focused on the virtual (VR), augmented (AR) and mixed reality (MR) industry. The latest technologies and solutions for vertical market sectors will be explored through a mixed program of keynotes, presentations, and panels.

3. Digital Signage Summit

Wednesday, Feb. 6

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CET

This half-day conference features experts and customers delivering market insights and presenting best practice. Industry experts will present the latest market figures, identify trends in retail and commercial projects, and discuss how complementing sensor-triggered and data-driven solutions add value to digital signage.

4. Smart Building Conference

Monday, Feb. 4

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CET

This event explores the latest technologies, business strategies, market research, and workflow case studies through presentations from the world’s leading smart building experts and thought leaders. The theme—Making Buildings Smart, Making Smart Buildings—examines how all stakeholders can work together to use technology to make homes, offices, and commercial buildings smarter and better for everyone.

5. attractionsTECH by blooloop

Friday, Feb. 8

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CET

attractionsTECH by blooloop is a half-day conference focused on the technology transforming visitor attractions. The summit will explore how state-of-the-art technology is enabling theme parks, museums, water parks, zoos and cultural and heritage attractions to develop increasingly sophisticated and immersive experiences.

Connections

Trade shows are more than education and new innovations—people want to see people. With that in mind, immediately following Mitra’s address will be the Opening Reception. Hosted by show organizers, exhibitors and attendees are invited to visit the Forum Lounge at the RAI from 7 to 9 p.m. for complimentary food, drinks, and fun.

[Win a Future ISE 2019 Best of Show Award]

With a bigger and better ISE on the horizon, #AVTweeps will undoubtedly walk away with more knowledge and connections than ever before.

FOMO No More

Not heading to Amsterdam for the show? Don’t worry about FOMO (fear of missing out)—you can follow along online. SCN will be bringing you live coverage from the show floor. Visit www.avnetwork.com or follow us on Twitter @SCNMag.

View all of our ISE 2019 stories here: https://www.avnetwork.com/tag/ise