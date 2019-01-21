Mounts/Racks You Need to See at ISE 2019

Each year, ISE is home to thousand of pro AV product launches. Here are the mounts/racks you need to see at the 2019 show.

Image 1 of 6 B-Tech Designer Trolleys Available in either aluminum or matet black finish, or even bespoke colors for larger orders, B-Tech will be showing its stylish new height-adjustable display trolleys to the world for the first time.

Stand 5-R90 Image 2 of 6 Chief FCS1U Floor-to-Ceiling Cable Mount Chief's floor-to-ceiling cable mount is a sleek solution that maximizes aesthetics while minimizing footprint. The FCS1U supports both portrait and landscape orientations and includes post-installation pitch alignment. Back-to-back accessory available.

Stand 2-C50 Image 3 of 6 Peerless-AV Rotational Wall Mount (RMI3-FLIP) Supporting the 55-inch Samsung Flip display, Peerless-AV’s RMI3-FLIP offers easy orientation transitions, a natural angled writing surface, and safety and durability features—making it ideal for corporate and education settings. Stand 12-H90 Image 4 of 6 Premier Mounts Convergent LED Mount Series This modular LED mounting system was created to be designed from 2×2 to unlimited width or height. Mount connection points were specifically created with a strong engineered design for the improvement of the rigid wall structure, with the ability to tighten the entire video wall and eliminate any seams quickly. Image 5 of 6 Middle Atlantic Products C3 Series Credenza The C3 Series slim-profile credenza marries modern aesthetics with a trusted rack frame and flexible equipment mounting options. Its active thermal management and power protection and distribution extend installation lifespans.

Stand 2-C50 Image 6 of 6 tvONE ONErack ONErack is a universal, powered mounting system that is designed to vastly improve rack installation of small devices. Chassis are available in 4RU, 5RU and 6RU and can hold up to 16 modules with up to 2 voltage selectors each.

