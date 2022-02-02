Logitech RightSight2 Levels the Playing Field for Hybrid Workers

Creating more equitable experiences for hybrid workers, Logitech RightSight 2 software now simultaneously presents both a close-up view of the individual speaker and a view of the entire meeting room during video calls. With RightSight 2 auto-framing technology, far-end participants can follow the active speaker while also getting situational context from the group, such as one person gesturing to another or writing on a whiteboard.

As the workforce adapts to a long-term hybrid environment, Logitech continues to advance its software intelligence to deliver the immersive, inclusive experiences that remote participants would have if they were physically in the room. RightSight 2 is Logitech's latest innovation in an ongoing goal to make meetings more equitable now and in the future.

RightSight 2 combines audio and video intelligence to detect people's placement in the room and the location of their voices. Speaker View is a new mode that uses the two-camera system in Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini to render a picture-in-picture view of the active speaker and the whole group. The active speaker is framed using the main camera that pans and zooms smoothly as the speaker changes, while the wide-angle AI Viewfinder frames the room, ensuring remote participants can see and hear all meeting exchanges clearly. IT admins have the flexibility to toggle between Speaker View and Group View (RightSight's original implementation of auto-framing) to best suit their teams.

RightSight 2's Speaker View is compatible with all of Logitech's major cloud video conferencing partners, giving IT teams assurance that their Logitech video collaboration ecosystem will adapt to the evolving needs of their hybrid workplace. The feature will work as picture-in-picture mode with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and Windows, and seamlessly integrates into Zoom Rooms multi-stream technology, which shows each of the speaker and room streams in separate, individual tiles.

RightSight 2's Speaker View is now available globally for free as a public beta on CollabOS 1.5 for Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. Users can update their video bars in Sync device management software, or through partner platforms like Zoom Device Management and Teams Admin Center.