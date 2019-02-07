Extron, Logitech Partner on Conference Room Experiences

Extron Electronics is planning this Spring to deliver new collaboration solutions stemming from its joint work with Logitech through the Logitech Collaboration Program. These offerings feature the latest collaboration tools, while adding automation and professional control integration capabilities to the modern workspace. Logitech collaboration products can be equipped with Extron control systems, audio signal processors, and digital video switching and distribution. Meeting attendees stand to benefit from an expansion of meeting collaboration features and the convenience of AV room control from a familiar user interface.

"This is an exciting time, as Extron and Logitech are combining complementary technologies to provide powerful, turnkey collaboration solutions for the modern meeting space," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "Logitech SmartDock and Logitech Tap are automating the meeting experience for huddle spaces or any environment that can benefit from the convenience of combined communication and powerful AV room control."

Aside from the Extron onscreen control interface, meeting rooms can integrate video signal detection and occupancy sensors to automate video switching, lighting, and display presets. Extron and Logitech scalable collaboration solutions are designed for enterprise deployment and can be maintained with Microsoft SCCM, System Center Configuration Manager.