Shure, Logitech Collaborate to Optimize Conferencing Audio in Hybrid Environments

As the world continues to navigate returning to the office, employers are looking for innovative solutions to improve hybrid working environments. Shure is collaborating with Logitech to offer these organizations assurance that meetings will be optimized for any room, no matter the size or type. Users can now bring best-in-class Shure audio to Logitech's room solutions with the award-winning Microflex Ecosystem devices.

Shure Microflex Advance microphones are supported and tested for use with Logitech video collaboration devices, including Logitech RoomMate with Tap IP, in combination with the IntelliMix P300 Conferencing Processor and Microflex MXN5W-C Networked Loudspeaker. Using fully networked pro AV hardware, the MXA910 Ceiling Array and MXA310 Table Array are certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, while the MXA710 Linear Array is approved for Microsoft Teams Rooms. Thoroughly tested by Shure and Logitech for compatibility with the leading video conferencing platforms, users can pick whichever Logitech system and Microflex Ecosystem solution best suits their requirements.

Logitech RoomMate with Tap IP works hand-in-hand with Shure Microflex Ecosystem solutions to offer professional-grade video and audio solutions for larger rooms. By connecting select Logitech devices with Shure's Microflex Advance microphone range, users can manage their meeting room audio, mute sync, LED status, and volume control without the need for complex programming. Compatibility for each of these features have been verified and tested by Shure and Logitech.

To make system design and installation as easy as possible, Shure and Logitech have collaborated on a selection of helpful documentation, including a useful quick start guide. Access these documents and more details by visiting the Shure and Logitech technology partnership page.