PPDS, Logitech Partner to Enhance Corporate, Educational Collaborative Experiences

In the latest evolution of its “total solutions” strategy, PPDS is building on its partnership with Logitech to create one of the most complete and inclusive collaborative meeting and learning experiences for the corporate and education markets on Philips-branded professional displays.

Adding even more choice to PPDS’ ever-growing global base of partners and customers, this strategic collaboration with Logitech has been formed to address the current and future needs for video conferencing and audio for business and education customers, whether on-site or remotely, for more inclusive outcomes.

Working together, PPDS and Logitech bring plug-and-play connectivity and validated compatibility and seamless integration between a range of collaboration-inspired Philips professional displays for both corporate and education settings and a range of Logitech products. Each is designed to meet specific needs and requirements based on the environments in which they will be used, whether at the desktop or a small office at home, a huddle space, vast boardroom, a classroom or lecture theater.

For corporate environments, these include the Crestron Connected certified, Windows or Android powered, UHD Philips C-Line interactive range, and the Crestron Connected, Extron and Neets compatible, Chromecast built-in Philips B-Line range for smaller meeting rooms and huddle spaces.

For education, a range of Logitech solutions can now connect seamlessly with PPDS’ multi-touch, 4K Philips T-Line range for smarter, more engaging in-class and hybrid or blended learning experiences.

With Logitech products--which include the Brio, Rally Bar Mini, Rally Bar and Rally Plus--starting video conferencing meetings has never been easier, with one-touch, seamless connection on a solution that works for the user, including GoTo, Microsoft, Zoom, Pexip and RingCentral.

Learn more about the partnership between PPDS and Logitech--including additional information around product compatibility and features—here.