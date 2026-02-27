AVer Releases Firmware Update to Expand AI Tracking and Framing Control

Aver has released a new firmware update that expands AI tracking accuracy, framing control, and image quality across select AVer PTZ cameras. The update introduces advanced capabilities, such as Face Enrollment, Shield Zone, Effective Tracking, ZONE Mode and People Framing, to help organizations deliver more reliable and professional video experiences.

“As hybrid communication continues to evolve, users need camera technology that adapts seamlessly to dynamic environments,” said Katie Sullivan, Senior Product Manager for AVer Information Inc. USA. “This firmware update emphasizes AVer’s commitment to delivering smarter automation, greater control, and improved visual performance for our customers.”

The firmware introduces Face Enrollment, enabling presenter profiles to be preloaded for faster recognition and improved performance during live sessions. Supporting enrollment of up to 20 presenter faces per camera with assignable priority levels, Face Enrollment helps maintain consistent focus during lectures, presentations, and panel discussions, even as participants move or interact. By reducing tracking interruptions and minimizing manual camera adjustments, Face Enrollment empowers teams to concentrate on content delivery rather than camera management.

The update also introduces Shield Zone, allowing users to designate specific areas the camera will ignore during calls, which helps prevent unintended tracking caused by background movement, audience activity, display screens, or high-traffic areas, making it especially valuable in shared or complex room layouts.

Tracking performance is further improved through an expanded Effective Tracking Area, upgraded from four to five corners to provide broader coverage and more stable subject capture. Additionally, ZONE Mode has been enhanced to remove direction limitations, allowing users greater flexibility when defining tracking behavior based on room configuration or presentation style.

The update adds People Framing, which automatically centers participants within the camera frame for a balanced, professional look. When combined with presenter tracking modes, the feature helps align camera performance across both Pro AV and video conferencing applications, supporting seamless transitions between collaborative meetings and live productions.

To further enhance on-screen presence, the firmware includes Live Image Color Improvement with red color correction designed to produce more natural-looking skin tones during live video output. The enhancement helps ensure the subjects appear vibrant and true-to-life, improving viewer engagement across virtual platforms.