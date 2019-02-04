Leyard to Showcase Display Technologies at ISE 2019

Leyard (Stand 12-F80) has announced the wide range of display technologies it will showcase at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 this week in Amsterdam. This marks the first time Leyard and its companies—Planar, eyevis, and Teracue—are attending ISE together, demonstrating its full portfolio of LED, LCD, rear projection, and image processing solutions.

“We are extremely proud to showcase our wide portfolio of display solutions from Leyard, Planar, eyevis, and Teracue to the European AV community,” said Thorsten Lipp, general manager for Leyard EMEA. “The combined expertise and industry leadership of our brand companies allows us to deliver solutions that meet the diverse and growing needs of any European customer.”

Fine-Pitch LED Solutions

Expanding its LED portfolio to enable customers to deploy seamless LED video walls in a wider range of environments, Leyard will launch its new Leyard ERO-LED (Extended Ruggedness and Optics) technology at ISE 2019.

Leyard ERO-LED protects fine-pitch LED displays from dust, electrostatic discharge, humidity, casual human contact and impact at both the front and edges, and enhances visual performance by significantly increasing contrast in ambient light. At varying levels of ambient light, Leyard ERO-LED delivers three times the contrast compared to LED video walls without this protective coating. Customers can order a range of Leyard video wall products with optional Leyard ERO-LED technology.

In addition to Leyard ERO-LED, Leyard will demonstrate the high contrast ratio and color accuracy of high dynamic range (HDR) content on the Leyard TWA Series, taking advantage of the performance characteristics of Leyard LED displays. Further, the following fine-pitch LED product lines will be on display: the next-generation Leyard DirectLight X LED Video Wall System, Leyard TWS Series, Leyard TVF Series, and Leyard LED MultiTouch.

Standard-Pitch LED Displays

Leyard will demonstrate its standard-pitch LED product lines including new Leyard CarbonLight Rental and Staging Accessories designed to enhance Leyard CarbonLight LED video wall systems, a comprehensive set of lightweight, versatile, easy-to-deploy LED video wall displays suited for indoor rental, staging, and fixed-flexible applications. The accessories help reduce setup and teardown time and include rental frames, modular ground support, Leyard ERO-LED rugged surface protection, and side-access flight cases.

Leyard will also showcase its new Leyard VVR Series, a family of indoor and outdoor LED video wall displays designed to meet the fast-paced needs of the rental and staging industry. Launched in fall 2018, the Leyard VVR Series features magnetically-attachable cabinets for fast assembly, easy access to electronics for simple maintenance, and a quick-lock system to support single-person installation and handling. Leyard will also feature the Leyard VersaLight Series, a highly versatile family of LED video wall displays for even the most challenging indoor or outdoor environments.

LCD Solutions

Leyard's complete portfolio of Planar LCD video wall and 4K LCD displays encompass a wide range of sizes and resolutions. Planar’s LCD solutions at ISE 2019 include the Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall System and the new Planar EPX Series.

Clarity Matrix G3 now takes built-in video wall processing to a new level with the off-board Clarity Matrix G3 Video Controller, becoming the first LCD video wall solution on the market to embed advanced video processing directly into the product, according to the company, delivering beyond 8K resolution with a single 1U Controller.

The Planar EPX Series is a 100-inch 4K LCD display with Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160) that offers high brightness of 700 nits and a wide color gamut. Designed with commercial-grade features, the Planar EPX Series meets the demanding requirements of retail and corporate digital signage applications. The Planar EPX Series is also available in a precise and responsive multi-touch version.

Rear Projection Video Wall Solutions

Leyard will also feature eyevis rear projection video wall solutions at ISE 2019, including debuting the new eyevis 3004 Series. The eyevis 3004 Series is a line of premium DLP rear projection video wall displays that deliver high brightness for bright room control, designed for 24x7 operation and available in 70-inch and 80-inch sizes. eyevis rear projection video wall displays are an well suited for large-scale video systems in a variety of demanding applications, including control rooms and security centers.

The company will also showcase the eyevis TRP Series, a DLP rear-projection video wall line based on Texas Instruments’ Tilt & Roll architecture, and the eyevis SLIM Series, a line of DLP rear-projection video wall displays with the slimmest profile for space-constrained environments.

Processing Solutions

Leyard and its companies provide a full range of video wall, image processing, and media player solutions, including the eyevis netPIX Video Wall Controller Series, featuring eyevis eyeUNIFY Video Wall Management Software; the Clarity VCS Video Wall Processor; Leyard WallDirector Software; and Teracue flexible and high-performance video over IP products.