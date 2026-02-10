Nanolumens Brings Chip-on-Board and Finer Pixel Pitch Range to NXT Series

Nanolumens expanded its NXT Series dvLED displays with chip-on-board (COB) technology and additional pixel pitch options. The entry-level NXT Series combines flexible technology options, a broad range of pixel pitches, and simple installation to support indoor applications where performance and durability are equally important.

The modular NXT Series now includes both COB and surface-mount device (SMD) LED models, giving organizations the flexibility to select the technology best suited to their viewing distance, durability requirements and installation environment. Expanded pixel pitch options now range from 0.9mm to 3.75mm, increasing versatility across various applications, including retail environments, higher education lecture halls, corporate conference rooms, and lobbies. COB models offer finer pixel pitches, a slimmer profile, enhanced durability and a higher contrast ratio for close-viewing and high-traffic environments, while the SMD line now includes a wider pixel pitch option for longer viewing distance and increased affordability.

“With expanded pixel pitch range and a new LED type, we can help organizations find the ideal, cost-effective, NXT Series display for their performance and viewing requirements,” said Kurt DeYoung, chief revenue officer at Nanolumens. “By offering installation approaches that reduce structural impact and overall system cost, the NXT Series helps teams control budgets while deploying LED displays that meet the technical demands of their spaces.”

All NXT Series displays are built in a 16:9 cabinet format, making them ideal for content created with popular resolutions like Full HD and 4K. The cable-less design simplifies installation and system integration. The COB models are compatible with mounting solutions from leading mount providers, supporting precise flatness and alignment in video wall configurations. The SMD models remove the need for additional mounting infrastructure, enabling faster, lower-impact installation.

Designed for long-term reliability, NXT Series displays are engineered for indoor use and rated for more than 100,000 hours of operation, with standard brightness up to 800 nits and wide viewing angles. Nanolumens provides a two-year standard warranty that covers the display from the first pixel, supported by the company’s Atlanta headquarters. The NXT Series is designed, assembled, supported and serviced in the United States and is TAA compliant, making it suitable for a wide range of commercial and institutional deployments.