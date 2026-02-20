London Storytelling Get All Jazzed Up

London's Building Centre, a hub for exhibitions and industry gatherings of up to 350 guests, recently turned to Christie to enhance the visitor experience. Three Christie Jazz Series 1DLP laser projectors power a 49x9.2-foot display at the Building Centre in London. Jazz Series 4K1600-JS projectors illuminate the L-shaped screen, which offers an engaging backdrop for presentations, product launches, film screenings, and brand storytelling at the hub’s main gallery area. The project, a collaboration between ARC Audio Visual & IT Solutions Limited (ARC), distributor Audio Visual Material (AVM), and Christie, was completed in just eight weeks to meet a tight deadline.

The Building Centre’s main event space presented a unique set of requirements due to its size, architectural features, and the diverse nature of events it hosts. The installation posed several challenges, including strong natural light from large windows and the logistical complexities of installing advanced AV technology in a busy, historic venue.

The Building Centre required a solution to replace a single projector set-up, and it had to deliver exceptional image clarity, brightness, and reliability, while also offering flexibility for a wide range of uses. It needed to support everything from technical CAD walkthroughs and architectural presentations to dynamic video content and live event streaming. Ease of use and remote administration were also priorities, enabling the Building Centre’s in-house team to manage content and AV operations confidently, regardless of the event’s complexity.

The system was designed, supplied, and installed by ARC, with its consultancy, project management, engineering teams, and trainers overseeing the post‑installation works. Christie assisted with both the pre-sales meetings, explaining the technical nuances to the client, and was on-site to oversee the final commissioning of the projectors.

Since launch, the new display, which spans two walls of the exhibition space with a 90-degree corner, has been used for a series of presentations, showcases, and design-led events.

“From consultation to completion, the solution not only met but exceeded the client’s expectations,” said Ralph Ellingham, managing director at ARC. “We have worked with Christie, via AVM, for 20 years and they are our go-to partner on projects requiring high-end projection. Post-installation, our focus on thorough handover, user training, and user uptake meant the system was well received, and feedback since launch has been consistently positive. We have found Christie units to be extremely reliable and competitively priced, which are two of the biggest decision factors, but when one adds their pre and post‑sales support into the mix, it makes the choice of supplier an easy one.”

The Building Centre is now the U.K.’s only venue with dedicated 4K ultra-high-resolution screens for the built environment sector, supporting its mission to inspire, connect, and empower people to improve the quality of our built environment.

"We are pleased with the new technology, and proud to offer the U.K.'s only dedicated immersive screens for the built environment, making our exhibitions even more accessible to a diverse audience. Likewise, our venue hire clients have been impressed with the screen's versatility for storytelling and to showcase their brand so effectively within our center," said Dr Ben Hounsell, the Building Centre.