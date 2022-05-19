Lectrosonics Adds 941 MHz Variant of the DCR 822

Lectrosonics announced the introduction of the 941 MHz band variant of the DCR822 digital, dual-channel portable receiver. The new receiver is compatible with all the current Lectrosonics mono and stereo digital transmitters and is backward compatible with any of the Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters made in the past 20 years. The DCR822 provides two independent receiver channels at the highest level of RF and audio performance available, with a versatile feature set and compact design for field and location production.

The new unit is compatible with Wireless Designer software for frequency coordination and system management purposes.



The DCR822-941 tunes across 19 MHz from 941.100 to 959.825 MHz and offers 750 frequency choices. Settings can be made from the front panel with tactile buttons and the high-resolution LCD interface, making the unit ideal for use in portable bag systems and on sound carts. An RF spectrum analyzer and SmartTune are built into the receiver to alleviate interference problems in an increasingly congested RF spectrum. Two-way IR sync makes quick work of setting up matching transmitters. The new receiver includes a USB jack on the back panel for connectivity with the Lectrosonics Wireless Designer software for frequency coordination and RF system monitoring.

The receiver is also equipped with a microSD card slot for data transfer such as firmware updates and frequency group information. The machined aluminum housing and panels are surfaced with a hard-anodized finish with laser etched markings to withstand the rigors of field production. Audio outputs are via two locking TA3M connectors, with either analog mic/line level or AES3 digital outputs selectable in the menu.



In addition to the data transfer capability via the microSD card slot, The DCR822 can record audio channels directly from the receivers onto the card in the industry standard .wav (BWF) file format at 24 bits/48 kHz for compatibility with any audio or video editing software. The receiver also incorporates Powerful AES 256-CTR mode encryption, with four different encryption key policies available including Universal (common to all Lectrosonics D2, M2X and DCHX units), Shared (great for sports coverage), Standard, and Volatile (one-time use key).