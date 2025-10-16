University of Arizona Scales Up Broadcast Capabilities. Here's How

The University of Arizona has upgraded its broadcast communication infrastructure with the integration of Riedel Communications’ advanced intercom technologies. This new deployment features 15 Bolero wireless beltpacks, over 20 PunQtum digital partyline beltpacks, the Riedel Artist-1024 matrix intercom platform, and more than six 2300 Series SmartPanels — all supporting the university’s growing production demands as it enters the Big 12 Conference.

Located on 380 acres in Tucson, Arizona is home to over 55,000 students and a wide array of NCAA sports. With the university now responsible for over 125 ESPN+ broadcasts per year—two to three times more than in previous seasons—Arizona required a communication solution that could scale quickly while remaining user-friendly, cost-effective, and highly reliable.

“We needed something that could grow with us, adapt to different types of productions, and be intuitive enough for both professionals and students,” said Mike Patton, multimedia specialist, broadcast at the Arizona. “Riedel offered that flexibility. Bolero gives us unmatched wireless freedom, and PunQtum has been a huge asset in getting more people on comms efficiently and affordably.”

PunQtum’s wired beltpacks are now a core part of the workflow, delivering reliable communication to fixed operator positions like replay, graphics, and marketing. Meanwhile, Bolero provides full wireless mobility across multiple venues, including McKale Center, where the university’s main broadcast control room is located, and the nearly 100-year-old Arizona Stadium. One of the biggest improvements has been eliminating the loud, buzzing interference, especially during long cable runs in the football facility. With the noise gone, people can clearly hear and understand each other, making a huge difference in both operations and experience. The Artist-1024 intercom matrix ties the system together, enabling fast reconfiguration and isolated workflows for simultaneous events.

“The ability to rapidly switch between sports and event modes, from ESPN+ streams to in-venue live shows to external rentals like graduations, has been a game-changer,” said Patton. “Before, we were manually rewiring systems. Now, we just load a file and go.”

The main broadcast control room runs on Riedel’s SmartPanels and serves as the hub for ESPN+ productions. The system’s IP-based design allows for future expansion across the university’s fiber network, with softball and track facilities next on the roadmap.

“As an alum of the University of Arizona, it’s a proud moment to see the Wildcats stepping confidently into the Big 12 with such a modern, flexible communications system,” said Ben Gabrielson, head of vertical sales, education and faith, at Riedel Communications. “What’s even more exciting is knowing that students are learning on the same professional gear used across the industry. It’s not just an investment in production quality—it’s an investment in the future workforce.”

This deployment also showcases the value of Riedel’s hybrid approach, which combines high-end wireless capabilities with scalable, IP-based partyline solutions like PunQtum. Supported by Dante and existing network infrastructure, the system maximizes performance while managing costs.

“With everything connected via Dante and deployed across our fiber backbone, setup times have been cut dramatically,” Patton explained. “For football, what used to take two hours now takes minutes. We just bring the packs, and they’re live.”

Riedel’s support team and systems integration partner AVI-SPL played a key role in bringing the system online in time for a full season of football and basketball broadcasts. Additional antennas, intercom endpoints, and venue integrations are expected as the university continues expanding its production reach.