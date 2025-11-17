New Life Saint Louis Church Optimizes Wireless IEM Performance. Here's How

Maryville, TN-based Front Porch Media recently updated a solely wedge-based monitoring setup with a Shure PSM 1000 wireless in-ear monitoring (IEM) system at the growing New Life Saint Louis Church in Bridgeton, MO. To guarantee uninterrupted wireless performance, Front Porch Media chose to optimize the Shure IEM system with RF Venue COMBINE6 HDR transmitter combiners.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

“This is the first time the church has had access to a full IEM system, and the results have been transformative for their team,” said Ben Patten, director of installation at Front Porch Media. “They now have 12 stereo mixes sent from their Avantis console, allowing for personalized and reliable monitoring every week.”

The installation includes six dual-channel Shure PSM1000 transmitters (12 channels total). The transmitters’ RF outputs are combined through two cascaded half-rack space RF Venue COMBINE6 HDR combiners to feed a single helical antenna mounted on the front edge of the stage, all interconnected with LMR400 cabling for additional signal integrity. The COMBINE6 HDR’s innovative built-in passive expansion circuit allowed the second unit to be easily added with a single pair of jumper cables to scale the system to accommodate an entire worship ensemble and large special events. The advanced design of the HDR (High Dynamic Range) circuitry delivers superior linear headroom and low noise to maximize multichannel performance by reducing the potential for interference artifacts from intermodulation distortion and external noise sources while simultaneously enhancing the performance of wireless mics sharing the same spectrum.

“We chose the COMBINE6 HDRs because they allow us to support 12 channels in just one rack unit with a single antenna,” Patten explained. “RF Venue's gear offers dependable performance, and the compact footprint made it a strong choice for this project. Our motto is that our projects live at the intersection of first-class service and solid technology, delivering premium audio/video systems that exceed expectations every time. We personalize each audio, video, and lighting project to ensure that the system fits the client’s unique vision. RF Venue is a key component of our workflow, helping us deliver reliable, high-performance wireless solutions. We’re all about building lasting relationships and taking care of our clients before, during, and after the sale.”

Patten noted that while price was certainly a factor in the decision-making process, the COMBINE6’s competitive pricing ultimately took a back seat to the system’s performance, reliability and space-saving design. “Our goal was to deliver a clean, consolidated setup that would be easy to maintain and operate on a day-to-day basis,” he explained. “We needed a solution that not only fit within the technical requirements of the space but also streamlined the workflow for church staff and volunteers. The RF Venue components helped us achieve that balance, and the church is absolutely thrilled with the result.”