Now in Session: The Integration Guide to Education

Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to Education.

An Investment in Better Storytelling

Detroit Country Day School, a Pre-K-12 school, has made an investment in better storytelling with high-end virtual and podcast studios. The two spaces are inspiring teachers to think outside the box and use production as a key tool for creativity and higher learning.

At Issue

Industry experts from Atlona, JB&A, LG, Planar, Sennheiser, Sharp, Shure, and WyreStorm explore the Pro AV technologies that are essential for today’s smart classrooms.

Download the Integration Guide to Education.

Read the November issue of Systems Contractor News.